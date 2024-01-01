'Something that's really magic': A new experience coming to Sturt Street

A new addition to Ballarat's flourishing fine dining scene is on its way, in a familiar location but with a new spin.
Babae is set to open in January at Sturt Street's Hotel Vera for lunch and dinner, with a tight focus on locally-grown produce.
So local, in fact, the majority is coming from head chef Tim Foster's farm near Bendigo.
Partnering up with Hotel Vera's David Cook-Doulton and Martin Shew, the 26-seat prix-fixe restaurant has had a refresh inside, and there's a plan for indoor-outdoor experiences.
"The room's designed to open up in the summer months so it looks like it's cantilever into the gardens - it's really grown into itself a year in now," Mr Cook-Doulton said.
"We really focused on the dining experience - not just how it looks, but how does it feel."
For Mr Foster, who'll also be culinary director at Babae's sister restaurant Terrae in Bendigo, the opportunity to work with like-minded people was one he was looking out for.
"We have a similar ethos to hospitality, we all believe in old-school hospitality and collaboration and supporting those around us, and supporting the region, not just our individual businesses," he said.
"My style of food is best described as modern European - classical techniques but local ingredients and contemporary presentation
"It's quite generous, there'll be interaction with chefs and staff, it's not a restaurant where you're expected to sit and talk in hushed tones - it's a fine dining, special occasion restaurant but a warm and relaxing environment."
From Hotel Vera's perspective, the restaurant and its local food and wine connections are another chance to help become "ambassadors" for Ballarat.
"We think this idea of country hospitality, and the talent that's here, is one of Ballarat's key strengths," Mr Cook-Doulton said.
"Visitors, whether they're local, interstate, or even overseas - we need to give them reasons to stay, so the more activations and unique experiences, that will give them the opportunity to extend their stay and experience more of Ballarat," Mr Shew added.
"We're expecting the international market to bounce back - we're seeing that through 2024 - so we're tapping into what international travellers want, think and feel, but aligning with what we make here and produce, and is uniquely from Ballarat."
One example of this is providing "journeys" for travellers staying at the hotel - not just recommending a place to see, but curating a full day trip to Buninyong, including Lal Lal Falls, and adding a booking at a restaurant like The Shared Table.
"That was always our intention with the hotel, to narrate the journey - in a selfish way, you're working with all these really talented, really cool people, so it's a lot of fun to be able to send a guest to someone you know is going to give them a 10/10 experience," Mr Cook-Doulton said.
"I don't think (Melbourne) can compete with it, (because) over COVID, the whole region attracted a lot of creative people looking for opportunities to create a dream, there's a different mindset for that dream compared to the city.
"Here, people want to create something that's really magic, but has a sense of real, has a sense of honesty to it, and people naturally collaborate here."
