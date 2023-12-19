The Courier
Home/News/Education
Education

Senior academic positions axed at Federation University

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated December 19 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Sloan has been named as the newly-created Provost of Federation University while two deputy vice chancellor roles have been axed in a restructure of senior management.
Liam Sloan has been named as the newly-created Provost of Federation University while two deputy vice chancellor roles have been axed in a restructure of senior management.

Two senior positions at Federation University have been abolished, and a new one created, as the institution restructures its leadership roles.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help