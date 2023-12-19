Senior academic positions axed at Federation University

Two senior positions at Federation University have been abolished, and a new one created, as the institution restructures its leadership roles.
But the removal of two academic positions - deputy vice chancellor (academic) and deputy vice chancellor (research and innovation) - has raised concerns among staff.
In November, Federation University vice chancellor Professor Duncan Bentley appointed Liam Sloan as Provost.
"This is a new position at the university that will provide the strategic and commercial leadership to deliver long-term sustainable growth across research, higher education and TAFE," a Federation University spokesperson said.
Mr Sloan was previously deputy vice chancellor and chief executive of Federation TAFE, and has previously led a dual-sector institution in New Zealand.
"The deputy vice chancellor (academic) and deputy vice chancellor (research and innovation) roles have been discontinued," the spokesperson said.
"The research and innovation portfolio has been integrated into our institutes where our executive deans have extensive experience in leading research and teaching portfolios at leading universities in Australia and are well-positioned to continue to drive our strong upward trajectory in applied research.
"We are confident that with these changes we can be the strong and sustainable university our communities need us to be."
National Tertiary Education Union Federation University branch president Dr Mathew Abbott said the "decision to save university funds by curbing excessive spending on executive salaries is welcome", but raised concerns about the impact of the restructure on staff who are already overworked.
"We're also concerned that senior management did not consult with staff about the changes, and that academic roles have been replaced with a Provost role for which the usual academic qualifications do not appear to be required," Dr Abbott said.
"Rather than constant restructuring, we'd like management properly supporting and investing in staff and programs, offering much needed stability and certainty."
The changes at the top come after a tumultuous few years for the university.
Its 2022 annual report revealed Federation University posted a $41.2 million loss - its first operating deficit since 2017 - with further operating losses forecast for 2023 and 2024.
Throughout 2022 and 2023 the university also faced a series of strikes and work bans from staff during a protracted dispute with staff over enterprise bargaining for a new pay deal.
Late last year, university leaders announced they would axe their Bachelor of Arts degree before backflipping on its decision just days later and recently announcing its expansion.
