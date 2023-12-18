Man pleads guilty after being found with ammunition and drugs while hiding from cops

A man who was found hiding under a car in Ballarat with 15 rounds of .22 ammunition, a folding knife, ecstasy tablets and six grams of methamphetamine will spend no further time behind bars.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Tristian Stringer, 26, appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court via video link from prison, where he has been held for the past 145 days.
On July 26, 2023, Stringer was caught by police after fleeing from a stolen car in which he had been a passenger.
After the vehicle was involved in a crash, Stringer fled from police, who later found him hiding under a car in Bakery Hill.
Stringer, who was serving a community corrections order [CCO] at the time of the event, pleaded guilty to multiple charges relating to the incident.
Defence lawyer Sophie Upperton argued her client should be released because he was young, had stable accommodation in Wendouree, and employment available on his release.
She said he also had strong familial support and had expressed interest in rehabilitating himself.
"He's young and has a lot of life ahead of him, I urge Your Honour to take that into account," Ms Upperton said.
"At just 26, his rehabilitation ought to be a primary concern for the court."
Magistrate Letizia Torres said if Stringer didn't have a history of committing similar crimes, he would already have served too long in prison for the July offences.
She sentenced him to 145 days time served in prison, and varied his existing 12 month CCO to restart from December 18, 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.