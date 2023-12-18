NBL1 South: three re-signings for Miners women's roster

Three Ballarat-based players have recommitted to the Miners for next season.
Jemma Amoore, Millie Cracknell and Milly Sharp will continue their NBL South careers under new coach Kennedy Kereama.
For all three progressing the elite women's program is the culmination of the Basketball Ballarat pathway they have taked part in, with Amoore starting with Exies Acmy, Cracknell with Celtic Tigers and Sharp with Saints.
Kereama said was genuinely excited to have the opportunity to work closely with the trio to oversee their continued development.
Amoore, who has committed to attending Sacramento State un the United States mid-2024, said,she was looking forward to playing for the Miners again. "I can't wait to get started."
Cracknell is returning for a sixth campaign at NBL1 level,
"I'm super keen for next season and a fresh start with a high-level coach who will no doubt give our team a great advantage over the rest of the competition."
Sharp, who will be playing her third NBL1 season, said she was grateful for the opportunity and eager to get stuck into pre-season.
Kereama has been appointed Miners women's head coach and high-performance director for the next three NBL1 South seasons.
He takes on the roles while remaining Bendigo Spirit head coach in the WNBL
He also has experience in the lead role at the New Zealand Tall Ferns and the Perth Lynx, as well as spending time as an assistant coach at the Canberra Capitals.
