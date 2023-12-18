'Mind-boggling': drink driver hospitalised after crashing without seatbelt

A woman who was nearly four times over the limit has crashed her car despite living just 500 metres away from the pub where she had been drinking.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The 52-year-old, who has not been named because she did not receive a conviction, pleaded guilty to two charges in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
On August 14, 2022, the woman left the Landsborough Hotel before driving north on Burke Street, she then lost control of her car and careered onto the wrong side of the road, before colliding with a concrete fence.
The crash caused extensive damage to the property's front fence, and minor damage to the vehicle.
The woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, was taken to Ballarat Base Hospital after the crash.
A sample of her blood was taken at about 1.50am that morning, which returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.191.
The police prosecutor told the court owing to the woman's injuries there had been a long gap between the crash and when her sample had been taken, and that police predicted her blood alcohol could have been as high as 0.230 at the time of the crash.
The woman's defence lawyer said their client lived just 500 metres from the pub, but had acted rashly after having a fight with her son.
They said the 52-year-old, who works at a pub in Ballarat, had experienced "a real wake up call" and now had her alcohol consumption under control.
Magistrate Hugh Radford said he hoped the woman's experience would deter others from trying to "slink around" in small country towns.
"Everyone knows what goes on in small country towns, you take small backroads and hope the cop doesn't bust you," he said.
"You were caught nearly four times over the limit and not even wearing a seatbelt.
"You work in the industry, it's mind-boggling why you decided to drive that night."
The woman was fined $1500 without conviction and had her driver's licence disqualified.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.