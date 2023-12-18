The Courier
Education

Making a 'game' in bid to retain early childhood educators in class

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated December 19 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 10:00am
The Y educators Steph St John and Amanda Peart at the Brown Hill learn and swim centre opening in February 2023. Picture by Kate Healy
The Y educators Steph St John and Amanda Peart at the Brown Hill learn and swim centre opening in February 2023. Picture by Kate Healy

A NEW on-demand gaming-style program aims to help take early childhood teachers and educators across the state to new levels and target a "danger period" in career drop-outs.

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

