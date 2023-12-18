Making a 'game' in bid to retain early childhood educators in class

A NEW on-demand gaming-style program aims to help take early childhood teachers and educators across the state to new levels and target a "danger period" in career drop-outs.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Y Kinders and Federation University in Ballarat have collaborated to gamifiy a professional development platform for educators.
Vicki Dobson, who is The Y's children's services executive manager, said this was particularly aimed at educators who were about five to seven years into a career.
Ms Dobson said there had been a lot of investment in recruitment and support for educators at the start and experienced ends of a career, but not always in the middle.
"What data has been showing us is people who are at the five to seven-year mark are often struggling with motivation to stay in the sector. They might be passionate about teaching but as a career it's not has exciting, but they're not ingrained in the sector either," Ms Dobson said.
"This is a danger period in terms of career longevity for all the time and dollars they spend on things they think their kids will love."
Ms Dobson said another shifting factor had been in the way educators, like most of society, work and process information in shorter grabs rather than poring over long multiple-page documents.
Flexibility was also important for educators to complete the professional development in chunks at times that best suit them and their work habits.
And the aim was for the program to be fun, game-like, without being too child-like.
"Research has gone into primary and secondary educators but no-one was really looking at early childhood and we though, if we make it fun with an avatar and you're on a quest are you more likely to engage with it?," Ms Dobson said.
"There are parts that we cannot to gamify but for those we can we can have virtual worlds. For example, for those who haven't done bush kinder, they might do nature pedagogy.
"They could click on an amazing image of the bush, like a rock and it would tell you what type and how to use with children. The same for a leaf, a flower or when a butterfly flies past."
As well as three-dimensional worlds, there will also be simulations that focus on equipping teachers with skills to help children who are experiencing trauma. They can engage in realistic scenarios to practice techniques in a controlled, safe environment.
The collaborative project, known as The Y Kinders Sandbox, has been developed with a $1.43 million state government grant.
Ms Dobson said it was great to work with Federation University for its world-recognised research to best shape the project.
The Y (formerly YMCA), manages 93 kindergartens and five early learning centres across the state, employing more than 600 early childhood teachers and educators.
The gamified approach will continue to be independently researched and evaluated by Federation University's Institute of Education, Arts and Community at Mount Helen.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.