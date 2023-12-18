Family pleading for answers after brutal murder of beloved pet

A young Ballarat family is pleading to the public for information after their small and loving dog was brutally beaten to death while in their own back garden.
On December 12, 2023, Naomi Gates left her two dogs outside when she went to pick up her seven-year-old son, Xavier, from his father's house between 7pm and 8pm in the evening.
When Ms Gates and Xavier returned to their Redan home, her son asked her what was wrong with their dog's eye.
Ms Gates then found their pet, a two-and-a-half-year-old white Maltese Shih Tzu named Louie, with head trauma and his eye hanging out of his skull.
A second dog belonging to Ms Gates, who was in the back garden at the same time, was unharmed.
Louie was rushed to an all-hours vet, where after being assessed, the difficult decision was made to have him put down.
"We were given the option to go to Melbourne, but he would need both eyes removed and brain surgery, he would be blind with no functioning brain," Ms Gates said.
"I decided to get him put down because I didn't want him to have that life."
Veterinary notes provided by Ms Gates to The Courier stated that the wound didn't appear to be a dog fight injury, and a "traumatic" hit to the head was the suspected cause.
Ms Gates said she didn't know what happened, but suspected someone had attacked Louie by breaking into their back garden, or that he had been ripped through one of their home's fences.
"I wouldn't have a clue [what happened], honestly I've lived in my house for about a year-and-a-half-now, and I've never had anything like this happen before, it's really out of the blue," she said.
The family is now reeling after the horrifying events, and Ms Gates said she was dealing with sleepless nights, while her son was struggling to process what had happened to his companion.
Xavier has autism, and Louie originally joined the family as a friend for the young animal lover.
"He [Xavier] really bonds with animals, so [Louie] was like a little friend for him," she said.
"He's not dealing very well at all, he still believes Louie's coming home, he doesn't quite understand it.
"It's pretty daunting and it's definitely affected me, I haven't been able to sleep, I'm constantly looking out the windows, it's not really a nice feeling."
Now, Ms Gates just wants to know what happened to the family's pet, who she described as a happy and loving little dog.
The heartbroken mother said it felt like she had lost a child, a feeling which has been exacerbated by the horrifying nature of Louie's death.
"I don't understand how someone could be so ill to do that to a little animal," Ms Gates said.
"I'm looking for any information, I just want closure, it's traumatic for me and my son, I just want some closure.
"Even a small bit of information would have a massive impact on our family, that's all I'm after, I'm not after revenge I just want closure."
In a statement to The Courier, Victoria Police said officers were treating the death as suspicious.
"Investigators believe the dog sustained serious injuries inflicted by an unknown person in the rear yard of a home on Winter Street between 7pm and 8pm," the statement said.
"The dog was conveyed by its owners to a veterinary clinic for medical assistance before being euthanised due to the severity of injuries.
"The circumstances are yet to be established and an investigation remains ongoing."
