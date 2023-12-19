Triathlon club's call to come and try the sport in Ballarat

THE call is out to find and help more triathletes in Ballarat.
While the competition season is underway, Ballarat Triathlon Club is keen to introduce people to the sport and its varying disciplines.
Ballarat Triathlon Club might be small compared to rivals, but has been performing strong at major meets such a string of podium finishes in the Victorian 2XU series events in Elwood and Brighton. These efforts have Ballarat ranked 11th in 50 clubs from the first two meets.
Members have also gone on this season to train up and compete in Ironman 70.3 (half Ironman) events in Melbourne and Canberra in November. Half Ironman distances are a 1.9-kilometre swim, 90km bike ride and 21.1km run (half-marathon).
Club member Louise Wood has represented Ballarat in an aquathon (swim and run).
Ballarat Triathlon Club president Louise Williams said three was lots of experience about the club for those wanting to try the multi-disciplined sport, especially in a smaller and inclusive club environment.
"Even in our club events, we encourage participation and can modify events and training," Ms Williams said.
"We don't do disqualifications but like to teach you things you need to know, like tips and tricks for transitions, and it's about being supportive."
Ballarat Triathlon Club hosts five club events at Lake Esmond each season, with three coming up in February and March.
The club offers two distances but Ms Williams said these can be adapted, for example if someone wanted to do an extra run lap or to complete a partial event.
Its Sovereign event is one swim lap (375 metres), three bike laps of the precinct (7km) and two run laps (1.5km). The Eureka distance is double a Sovereign.
All junior competitors must have evidence of swimming capability and be assessed cycling on open roads before competing. The club also has kayaks out on the lake for added water safety.
Anyone interested in joining or learning triathlons can contact the club via ballarattriclub.com.
