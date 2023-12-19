Your first look at Ballarat's Christmas Day forecast

It looks like Christmas Day in Ballarat in 2023 will be a mild one, with the first look at December 25 weather forecast by the the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
With six sleeps until the big day the city is forecast for a top of 21 degrees, and a cloudy day with the slight chance of a shower.
Christmas Day will be on the cooler side compared to the days leading up, with the warmest days forecast for Saturday, December 23, where the city is looking at a top of 26 degrees.
Christmas Eve could be a wet one, with a shower or two possible and a top of 21.
This year's Christmas Day forecast is well below the 2022 top of 32.1 degrees. In 2021, the city recorded a top of 24.2 degrees on December 25, and 18.6 degrees in 2020.
The hottest Christmas Day recorded in the past 23 years was in 2016, where the city sweltered in almost 40 degree heat.
In contrast, the coldest day recorded since the start of the century was in 2006, with a top of just 12.8 degrees - when the city was in the middle of its major drought.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.