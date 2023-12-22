Why you might want to reconsider your Christmas day plans this year

UPDATE, DECEMBER 22, 2023:
Christmas Day in Ballarat is going to be much wetter than initially forecast, with between four and 30 millimetres of rain possible in the city.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting showers and rain on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day this year, with December 25 heading for a top of 19 degrees.
BoM meteorologist Stephanie Miles said a low pressure trough deepening over north-western parts of Victoria will arrive on Sunday night and into Christmas morning - meaning it might be a bumpy ride for Santa.
"That trough ... turns into a low pressure surface circulation and that's what's driving all of that unsettled weather into Christmas day," Ms Miles said.
"Ballarat is going to be in a southerly wind stream the whole time and usually that means any moisture that can hit the ranges will start to raise, and those ranges can produce any type of drizzly, showery conditions that are quite horrible."
However, Ms Miles said how much rain Ballarat receives on Christmas Day will depend on where the low pressure system ends up.
"If it's a little bit further north and over NSW it means that most of those showers will be more so in the north of the state and staying north of the ranges," she said.
"But if it deepens any further south ... it means a lot of those showers are brought a little bit further south and really amp up those south-easterly and southerly winds right over Ballarat.
"(The rainfall amount) can be four millimetres if it's a little bit further north and if the winds go a little further east, whereas those 30 millimetres could be if that low moves further south and we get quite a lot of rainfall really sticking in over Ballarat."
"At the same time, if it is a bit further south there's a chance of those thunderstorms delivering some heavy falls at times if they persist over one spot throughout the day.
The Boxing day outlook is looking a little bit better with a top of 22 degrees and some showers.
"Hopefully by about Wednesday or Thursday it's a lot more settled," Ms Miles said.
EARLIER, DECEMBER 19, 2023:
It looks like Christmas Day in Ballarat in 2023 will be a mild one, with the first look at December 25 weather forecast by the the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting.
With six sleeps until the big day the city is forecast for a top of 21 degrees, and a cloudy day with the slight chance of a shower.
Christmas Day will be on the cooler side compared to the days leading up, with the warmest days forecast for Saturday, December 23, where the city is looking at a top of 26 degrees.
Christmas Eve could be a wet one, with a shower or two possible and a top of 21.
This year's Christmas Day forecast is well below the 2022 top of 32.1 degrees. In 2021, the city recorded a top of 24.2 degrees on December 25, and 18.6 degrees in 2020.
The hottest Christmas Day recorded in the past 23 years was in 2016, where the city sweltered in almost 40 degree heat.
In contrast, the coldest day recorded since the start of the century was in 2006, with a top of just 12.8 degrees - when the city was in the middle of its major drought.
