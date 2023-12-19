'It sounds like he's opening up a hardware store': Man charged for power tool crime spree

A father-of-two has allegedly attempted to fund his drug habit by targeting Bunnings customers and work sites during a "prolific" crime spree.
Sheldan Jeans, 28, applied for bail in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on December 18, after being charged with numerous offences which allegedly occurred between September and November 2023.
On September 13, Jeans parked next to a ute at Bunnings Delacombe.
While the owner of the car was in the hardware store, Jeans allegedly removed numerous Milwaukee-branded tools from the vehicle and left the car park.
Jeans allegedly used the same method on September 23, where he again stole Milwaukee branded power tools from a vehicle in the Bunnings Delacombe car park.
Both incidents were caught on CCTV, and Jeans was allegedly identified by his face, neck and hand tattoos.
On October 23, police searched Jeans' Winter Valley home and allegedly found a green hi-vis work jacket worn by the 28-year-old during the thefts, stolen ID cards, a small bag of white powder, an imitation gun and various Dewalt and Milwaukee power tools.
After the search, Jeans was arrested before being released the following day.
He has since been charged with allegedly stealing machinery keys from a Winter Valley construction site, taking light fittings, hand tools and a vacuum cleaner from a Lucas early learning centre, and breaking into a shipping container to steal Bosch appliances.
On November 7, Jeans was arrested by police in Alfredton after they found him sitting in a car allegedly displaying number plates which had been altered with black electrical tape.
While questioning the 28-year-old, one of the officers allegedly noticed a large meat cleaver and folding knife in the car.
Jeans was subsequently searched and allegedly found with a hollow battery containing a clear crystal substance, a car window breaking device, several heavy machinery keys and a camera containing pictures of an elderly couple on holidays.
When interviewed at Ballarat police station, Jeans said his children could have been responsible for the altered number plate as they like playing with tape, and he had been given the meat cleaver to cut up large dog bones.
A subsequent search of Jeans' Winter Valley home found numerous allegedly stolen items including keys from construction sites, bathroom fixings, radios, fire and first aid equipment and a grease gun.
Looking at the offending itself, it's prolific, it's brazen- Magistrate Hugh Radford
Police opposed Jeans' application for bail as he had committed offences within a week of being released in October, and they believed his ongoing drug use would lead him to commit further offences.
Jeans' defence lawyer said their client had an intellectual disability and substance abuse issues and would receive far better treatment for his conditions if released.
As he is only 28, defence counsel said rehabilitation for Jeans should be a major consideration.
They also said he would have stable accommodation with his ex-partner and two young children.
Magistrate Hugh Radford said it was "troubling" Jeans had reoffended less than a week after being granted bail.
Despite his intellectual disability, Magistrate Radford said Jeans had shown he was capable of committing crimes with thought and premeditation.
"Looking at the offending itself, it's prolific, it's brazen," he said.
"It sounds like he's opening up a hardware shop."
Jeans was denied bail and will reappear in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on January 24, 2024.
