The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Court

'It sounds like he's opening up a hardware store': Man charged for power tool crime spree

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
December 19 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sheldan Jeans, 28. Picture contributed
Sheldan Jeans, 28. Picture contributed

A father-of-two has allegedly attempted to fund his drug habit by targeting Bunnings customers and work sites during a "prolific" crime spree.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.