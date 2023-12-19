Reduced demand brings UFS Sturt Street 24/7 pharmacy hours to end

Ballarat will no longer have a 24/7 pharmacy after changes were made to the state's Supercare Pharmacies Initiative.
The Sturt Street UFS Pharmacy, which has operated 24/7 since 2016, will revert to opening daily from 7am to 11pm as of January 1, 2024.
The free nursing service that operates from the Sturt Street pharmacy from 6pm to 10pm each evening, providing treatment of minor injuries and illness, will continue.
The shift in the Ballarat opening hours is part of a number of changes the state's health department has made to the program, which will see 12 of the 20 Supercare pharmacies leave the scheme.
"UFS is delighted that the Sturt Street UFS Pharmacy will continue as a Supercare Pharmacy until at least mid-2026 under the government's Supercare Pharmacy Initiative and will provide after-hours care to the residents of Ballarat during the hours it is most required," said UFS Healthcare chief executive Matt Vagg.
As part of the initiative, UFS has provided staff for the Supercare Nursing Service at all 20 Supercare Pharmacies across the state and will continue to staff the remaining clinics.
"We are immensely proud of the work of our team of 76 Supercare nurses who have provided nursing services each evening in 20 pharmacies across the state of Victoria under this initiative and we look forward to continuing to provide this service in eight of the locations where this service will continue," Mr Vagg said.
The Sturt Street pharmacy and nursing service will continue to operate every day of the year, including all public holidays.
The state government said changes were made to the initiative to better meet the demand for services.
"Victoria's Supercare Pharmacies were established at a time when there were few options for after hour care, to help reduce pressure on busy emergency departments. As a result of other government investments demand for Supercare Phamarcies has decreased significantly and they are no longer required in some areas," a government spokesperson said.
"The government has established a range of alternative options for Victorians to get urgent care including Priority Primary Care Centres and the Victorian Virtual Emergency Department, for less urgent care people can still visit their local GP or call Nurse-on-call for free professional health advice."
UFS also operates the nearby Priority Primary Care Clinic in Windermere Street, which was established to treat medical conditions considered urgent, but not an emergency, with GPs and nurses treating patients who are triaged on arrival.
Mr Vagg said the number of patients visiting the pharmacy after 11pm and before 7am was minimal and the health department had adjusted opening hours to reflect that demand, ensuring the pharmacy was open during the hours it was used most.
UFS Sturt Street Pharmacy was one of the first five Victorian Government-assisted supercare pharmacies to begin operations in August, 2016.
