The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Police

Police seize 80,000 illegal tobacco plants outside Ballarat

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 19 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 2:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo
File photo

Ballarat detectives have raided a property in Landsborough, seizing more than 80,000 illegal tobacco plants.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help