Police seize 80,000 illegal tobacco plants outside Ballarat

Ballarat detectives have raided a property in Landsborough, seizing more than 80,000 illegal tobacco plants.
According to Victoria Police Media, last week detectives searched the rural property as part of a major investigation into illegal tobacco.
Investigators from the Ballarat Divisional Response Unit found more than 80,000 plants, 1.3 tonne of dried tobacco in bales, more than 30 kilograms of loose dried tobacco, and tobacco manufacturing equipment.
Police said a 47-year-old Landsborough man was arrested and interviewed, and is expected to be charged on summons.
The investigation remains ongoing - Detective Sergeant Brent McGuire from the Ballarat DRU said in a statement police will continue "disrupting the supply chain and dismantling any criminal networks that enable and profit from it".
"The detrimental effects of illicit tobacco sales and its association with further criminal activities can significantly harm rural communities and businesses," he said.
"Victoria Police remains unwavering in its resolve to investigate the unlawful production and trade of tobacco - such actions will not be tolerated within our regional communities.""
