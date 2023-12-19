New contender in Ballarat Associated Schools' footy and netball ranks

A new contender is preparing to shake competition up in Ballarat Associated Schools football and netball ranks in the new school year.
And they are adding some Super Netball expertise in their coaching panel.
Mercy Regional College in Camperdown will put its best footballers and netballers to the test in the 10-week competition in 2024.
The school's netball team has a strong on-court reputation that will be bolstered by alumna and former elite netballer Sarah Wall, who is best known as the NETFIT Netball founder.
Wall will provide specialist coaching alongside teacher and Camperdown's Hampden league coach Emily Stephens, and Mercy principal Sharon Gillett, who has experience coaching in the Victorian Netball League and in the Geelong and Bellarine football netball leagues.
While the netballers will start in division one competition, Mercy's football team will start in the BAS division two. The Courier understands this is for logistical reasons (playing the same night as the netballers) and as a test to see where the school team might fit.
The region's football is headlined by long-time heavyweight St Patrick's College.
Other BAS schools include Ballarat Clarendon College, Loreto College, Ballarat Grammar, Damascus College, Mount Clear College, Ballarat High School and Phoenix College.
Schools can compete in a wide range of sports through the school year.
Bringing in an outsider to the mix is not unheard in BAS competition. Bacchus Marsh Grammar and Westbourne College from near Werribee, have been previous participants. In rowing, The Hamilton and Alexandra College has been known to dip an oar into the BAS Head of the Lake regatta.
Mercy principal Sharon Gillett said entering BAS football and netball would offer greater opportunities and sporting connections for students in a higher level competition than they might otherwise play.
Ms Gillett also said this would increase a focus on developing teamwork and sporting excellence.
"We look forward to forming a positive sporting network with our fellow schools in the Ballarat region and we thank those who have made this opportunity possible," Ms Gillett said.
Parent volunteer Wayne Robertson will coach Mercy football. Robertson has a wealth of coaching juniors in the Hampden and Colac and District football leagues.
