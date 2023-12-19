The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Environment

'Bedlam': new container deposit depot, collection scheme to help meet demand

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated December 20 2023 - 11:51am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
McCallum Disability Services executive manager Matt Vallance at the new Mitchell Park container deposit scheme collection depot at 6 Neerim Crescent. Picture by Lachlan Bence
McCallum Disability Services executive manager Matt Vallance at the new Mitchell Park container deposit scheme collection depot at 6 Neerim Crescent. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Ballarat's second container deposit depot will open on December 27 as McCallum Disability Services expands its recycling program which is providing supported jobs for its clients.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.