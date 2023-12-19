'Bedlam': new container deposit depot, collection scheme to help meet demand

Ballarat's second container deposit depot will open on December 27 as McCallum Disability Services expands its recycling program which is providing supported jobs for its clients.
Its first depot at Butt Street in Canadian has processed an average of 40,000 cans and bottles a day since opening on day one of Victoria's Container Deposit Scheme on November 1.
Its second depot, at 6 Neerim Crescent in Mitchell Park, is housed in a new $500,000 warehouse and will open to the public next week with its twin sorting and scanning machines Tom and Jerry able to process around 100 items a minute.
The disability service is also trialling a commercial pick-up service, collecting cans and bottles from 10 hospitality venues, which has a large waiting list of businesses, sporting clubs and other groups and organisations keen to be part of the program when it is fully up and running next year.
McCallum chief executive Matt Vallance said some venues donated their cans and bottles to the organisation for recycling because it helps reduce their waste costs, while other sporting clubs and community organisations also looking to profit from the CDS were charged 3c per recyclable item - and McCallum provides the bins, bags and pick-up service.
"We've got a fully branded ute with trailer, and soon we'll have a truck, collecting from the large pubs and clubs and hotels - 10 at the moment, with bowls clubs, footy clubs, schools and other businesses all to come on board following the trial," Mr Vallance said. "We've got a pretty big waiting list but we are just starting slow to manage expectations."
He said the organisation had always planned a commercial pick-up service, but they had fast-tracked the trial by several months because they could see the potential to provide more jobs to its clients.
"We bought it forward probably two or three months as we were initially thinking around March 2024, but this is the big period and you've got to hit the ground running."
A new employee started with McCallum this week to manage the commercial pick-up service, and a supported employee will work alongside them to collect recyclables from Ballarat businesses.
The success of the organisation's involvement in the CDS means more jobs for its clients with a disability, and another income stream that will help provide support services.
Each drive-through recycling depot has 10 supported employees, with three or four of them on duty each day with a supervisor.
Mr Vallance said it has been "bedlam" at the Canadian depot since the scheme began and the Mitchell Park location would help take some of the pressure off the first site.
"It's fantastic from our perspective but we are trying to manage expectations of people coming in at the last minute trying to put a couple of thousand cans through," he said.
"During this period with Christmas parties and other events it's becoming a lot busier and at one stage we had a line of cars out to the street - about 25 cars in the line."
Their busiest day so far saw more than 65,000 cans and bottles recycled.
"Our message to people is get in as early as possible. It picks up from lunchtime onward but we are getting through them really quickly because the machines can process over 100 items a minute. Customers have been really understanding when its busy ... they might just have to wait a little bit."
Mr Vallance said they now had a waiting list of supported workers wanting a job at the Canadian recycling depot and expected they would have the same at the new depot.
"Our team have done a remarkable job learning - it's new for us as well," he said.
Some workers who were initially anxious and chose to just help customers bring cans and bottles in from their cars had since skilled up with forklift licences and other processes to now be fully involved.
"We are there from a support and supervision standpoint but the guys there have got full ownership of this," Mr Vallance said.
