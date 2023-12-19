'Total disrespect for the law': driver falls asleep at wheel, causes crash

A drug driver caused a head-on collision after falling asleep at the wheel while driving on Pitfield-Scarsdale Road.
Christopher Wright, 29, pleaded guilty to a series of driving offences at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, following a crash caused by him in September.
On the afternoon of September 11, Wright fell asleep at the wheel of Nissan sedan while driving along Pitfield-Scarsdale Road, causing his vehicle to veer into an incoming lane.
Wright only had a learner's permit, and his car had been fitted with an alcohol interlock at the time.
Police said Wright's Nissan crashed into a Jeep headed in the opposite direction, due to a "20 per cent" overlap over the centre line.
Both vehicles spun out from the road, and landed with 70m distance between them.
Both Wright and the Jeep driver were taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital, and both vehicles were badly damaged, requiring a tow truck to take them from the scene.
At the hospital, Wright's bloods returned readings for alcohol and methamphetamine.
Wright also pleaded guilty to driving with methamphetamine in his system at Colac in August.
His lawyer Jasmine Taleb told the court he had a condition which meant he "finds himself falling asleep at random".
Despite only having a learner's permit, and therefore requiring a supervising full-licensed driver to accompany him, the lawyer said Wright was taking the car for a test run after repairs when the crash occurred.
Magistrate Letizia Torres said Wright had a long history of similar driving offences - and denounced Wright for a "total disrespect for the law".
"That is really concerning," the magistrate said.
"I could certainly justify sending you to jail today... You need to take this seriously otherwise you will just end up in jail."
Wright was given a six-month community corrections order and his driver's licence was disqualified for 12 months.
