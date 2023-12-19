The early call to the farm that sent Rebel Rentsch's draft night in motion

New West Coast Eagle Jess Rentsch reveals a call from a AFLW legend Daisy Pearce convinced her to change her draft night plans.
The Eagles swooped on the Ballarat Grammar boarder with pick two of the 2023 AFLW draft on December 18, with the Greater Western Victoria Rebels' co-captain front and centre at Marvel Stadium to receive her playing jumper.
Rentsch had originally planned to watch the draft from her family's sheep farm in Penshurst, near Mortlake, before a phone call the day before the draft saw the family make a last-minute voyage to Melbourne.
"I wasn't planning on going to the draft but Dad (Alaister) got a call the day before, and said 'I've just had a call, West Coast are pretty keen, I reckon we should go down'," Rentsch told The Standard.
"I asked 'who called you' and he said, (Eagles coach) Daisy Pearce - that was pretty cool that Daisy called my dad.
"She spoke to him and asked if there was any way that we can get down there.
"I was calling everyone, letting them know the plan, seeing who could come and who couldn't.
"But it was really good. It was amazing to be presented my jumper by Daisy Pearce, it's crazy."
Rentsch did not have to wait long to hear her name called out by new AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon, with the Eagles using their first pick on the utility.
"Not a lot was going through my mind, I was so overwhelmed and so happy," the 18-year-old said of the moment she learned she was an AFLW player. "The feeling when you do get your name called out is like no other.
"It's like everything you wanted has all come through.
"Then all the formalities of the event kind of kept going and you're like 'this is crazy' - I'm off to West Coast next year."
Rentsch said with her mothers family from Western Australia she was comfortable with the move across the country.
Her sister Jayde is also studying in WA.
Emotions ran high among Rentsch's family and friends and Rebels girls' coach Sally Riley who attended the draft alongside her.
Riley said it was a special night and one the family would treasure forever.
"She has been a very consistent performer through the year, which drew the attention of recruiters," Riley said.
"For Jess, the emotions overcoming her and her family was really something special, all there together...It's so good for her to finally get direction and she's deserved it."
Riley said for other Rebels' draft hopefuls, this was just a beginning. She said they liked to say when you turn 18 it was your first draft because as long as you kept trying, you were a chance.
"The door only closes when you make it," Riley said.
"I spoke to some of the girls who were hoping to get drafted and they're very disappointed but motivated and looking to try some VFLW options to grow and improve their footy....As we always say, a position can pop up - you need to keep training and staying positive."
Meanwhile, Ballarat Football Netball League club Darley has another youngster off to the big time.
Adelaide chose Tamara Henry via the Western Jets with pick 28 in the AFLW draft.
She follows fellow Devils Aaron Cadman (pick 1 in 2022 AFL national draft to GWS Giants) and pick 12 in 2018 to Port Adelaide) at the highest level.
Henry started out with Bacchus Marsh and moved to Darley under-18 youth girls in the BFLW in 2021.
She has played in the Darley senior line-up for the past two seasons.
This year Henry also played with Western Jets and represented Vic Country in the under-18 national championships.
Springbank's football community is celebrating have another Simpson drafted.
Geelong took Charlotte Simpson from VFLW side St Kilda with pick 47.
She is a daughter of former Geelong player Sean Simpson, who grew up in Springbank and played with the Tigers after his AFL career. His son Sam plays with Geelong in the AFL.
