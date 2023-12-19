$50,000 worth of stolen tools found at Wendouree home after break-ins

An estimated $50,000 of stolen power tools were found at a Wendouree address after break-ins across the district.
The first offence, in the early hours of April 11, saw two men use a pry bar to break into the rear entrance of the Mortlake IGA, after which they loaded a wheelie bin with cigarettes from the store's service counter.
CCTV captured the two men in the act, both wearing face masks, and leaving behind the pry bar and a wheelie bin.
At 4.20am on August 22, two men smashed the glass door of a Drysdale tools store and opened the door from the inside.
Once inside of the store, one of the men made his way to the store's chainsaw section whilst another worked the store's till, which was bolted to the ground.
The pair loaded an estimated $50,000 worth of power tools into a cage trailer they had attached to their getaway vehicle, and took $300 from the till.
Jayde Higham appeared at Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to his role in the thefts, after his arrest in Wendouree in August following the thefts.
The court heard Higham had arrived at the address of the other man involved in at least one of the thefts while police were present.
Police arrested the pair, and seized the good taken from the Drysdale business, which were found inside of the house.
Higham's lawyer tendered a "comprehensive" psychological report and said her client was "crying out for some form of intensive therapeutic intervention".
The court heard Higham had a history of substance abuse, and was looking to enter rehabilitation upon his release.
Higham was in custody at the time of Tuesday's hearing for unrelated matters to be heard at the higher County Court.
Magistrate Letizia Torres said there were "quite limited options" as to her sentence, given Higham's custody for the County Court matters.
The magistrate sentenced Higham to six months imprisonment, with 42 days recognised as already being served.
