Jail after station car break-ins

A court has heard of a woman's shock after returning from a "lovely" catch-up with her daughter to find her car window smashed and radio stolen.
The woman gave a victim impact statement after Troy Briscoe, 41, pleaded guilty to breaking the driver's side window of her car and attempting to hotwire the vehicle before taking off with its radio.
The woman had parked the Nissan Navara at the Wendouree Train Station on the morning of November 6, 2022, and returned at 9am that day to find the car had been tampered with.
In a victim impact statement read aloud to the court, the woman said the damage to her car had left her out-of-pocket, and that her farm was without a work vehicle for five months while repairs took place.
"It was a shock after a lovely day of catching up with my daughter who lives in Melbourne," the woman said in her statement.
Briscoe appeared from custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to the damage and attempted theft.
The court heard blood left behind on the window sill had a DNA match to Briscoe, who is in prison for an earlier conviction for unrelated offending.
The court heard Briscoe was serving a three year and six month sentence for firearms offences and his earliest release date would be in 2025.
Magistrate Letizia Torres said a prison sentence was her only sentencing option.
"The victim impact statement really does show that this crime has had a significant impact on a real family who have commitments, and rely heavily on their vehicle," The magistrate said.
Briscoe was given a three month prison term, to be served concurrently with time he was already serving.
