Matt Short gets Strikers off to flying start in BBL

The Matt Short story keeps getting better.
His star continued on the rise with a match-winning performance with the bat for Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League at Adelaide Oval on Tuesday night.
The former East Ballarat all-rounder smashed 82 runs as the Strikers chased down Sydney Thunders' 7-200 in the last over with six wickets to spare.
It was the perfect start to the new season for the reigning BBL player of the year, going on from where he left off last season - a campaign which catapulted him onto the international white ball circuit and into the Australian one-day and T20 sides.
Short, who is captaining the Strikers this season, opened the batting with namesake D'Arcy Short.
They put on 139 to set up the victory.
Matt Short made a steady start before exploding with two sixes and two fours in consecutive balls in one over to rush to 50.
He finished with five fours and six sixes off the 41 balls he faced.
"Playing for Australia and different tournaments around the world the last 12 months, I definitely feel confident, Short said.
Short experienced some mixed fortunes when in the field earlier in the night.
Opening the bowling with his off-spin, he took some punishment, conceding 43 off three overs.
However, he claimed the vital wicket of Englishman Alex Hale and in the field took took outstanding catches.
This was the Strikers' first game after its scheduled opener was washed out.
Short has travelled the world in 2023, playing in franchise competitions in India, England and United States.
