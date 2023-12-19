Ren's home run serves up victory in inaugural championship

Ballarat's Ren Asai has captured the boys' under-14 singles title in the inaugural Victorian Junior Masters on home courts.
The four-day invitation event finished on December 19, with Asai also finishing runner-up in the boys' doubles at Ballarat Regional Tennis Centre.
Victoria's top young talent was on show in the under-13, under-14 and under-16 age groups.
The field was finalised after the leading aggregate points-getters across Australia were chosen for the National Masters.
The 160 youngsters have netted their place in the singles and doubles tournament based on points earned on the 2023 junior masters tour.
