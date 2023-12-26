Everything you need to know for the 2024 RoadNats

The red bikes are back out in Buninyong, which means the AusCycling Road National Championships are not far away.
The massive cycling festival will take over Ballarat and Buninyong from January 3, with two days of furious time trials through Federation University's Mount Helen campus, before the traditional Friday night criterium races up Sturt Street.
On Saturday and Sunday, the marquee road races - and the mass participation Gran Fondo event - will race up and down Mount Buninyong and through the township.
Riders and cycling fans from across Australia will flock to the city for the weekend, providing a boost for hospitality venues, while SBS will broadcast the road races and criteriums, bringing a global audience to our doorstep.
Along the way, all these crowds might spot one of 150 art installations designed and set up by students from Buninyong Primary School, supported by the Friends of the Buninyong Botanic Gardens.
The red bikes, with their blooming flower baskets, have been an annual fixture for 10 years, but there's plenty more to spot across the town.
"It is so rewarding to see our kids eagerly supporting the Buninyong community as it hosts Australia's top cyclists and their masses of supporters and fans," Buninyong Primary's art teacher MIchelle Noyce said.
With the massive event comes some disruption, including road closures across the city and major detours.
The time trial events - which includes the elite men's and women's races on Thursday afternoon - will head north from the university along Fiskens Road and Yankee Flat Road, with a turnaround at Navigators Road.
The Sturt Street criteriums will close each north-south crossing from Lyons Street to Lydiard Street all day Friday, but expect pop-up bars in the median gardens and plenty of things to see and do.
Dawson Street South will also be closed at Dana Street for the event village.
At the weekend, roads all the way through Buninyong will be closed, many for the entire weekend - these include parts of the Midland Highway, with lanes closed east-bound, as well as Warrenheip Street, Mount Buninyong Road, Yendon Number One Road, Yankee Flat Road, Gear Avenue, Residence Road around Federation University, and Geelong Road.
Residents are urged to get in touch for motorbike escorts to get on and off the course.
Public transport will also be disrupted.
This may be the last time the RoadNats are raced in Buninyong, with AusCycling choosing to move to a new location for the 2025 event.
Ballarat and Buninyong have hosted the event for 18 consecutive years, with another two events in 2002 and 2003 before two years in South Australia.
AusCycling chief Marne Fechner said in a statement in July the event will be "rotated" to other cities from 2025.
