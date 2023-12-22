This groovy granny moth is visiting the Ballarat district right now

The large size, dark colouring, and two eye-like spots on its wings identify the old lady moth.
Mostly found outside in sheds, porches and under eaves, this large native moth sometimes finds its way inside as well, where it might be seen on a wall or on the floor.
It never feeds inside, instead feeding on nectar from flowers.
With a wingspan of 70 to 80 millimetres, the old lady moth is not difficult to identify. Its name comes from its colour and pattern resembling the shawls once worn by older ladies, but now rarely seen.
Another name - because of the same feature - is granny moth.
Antennae are long and slender, and the furry body has an orange tone.
Old lady moths have been recorded in this district from early September to late April.
Sometimes they are attracted to lighted windows, but less often than other moths.
The caterpillar of the old lady moth is quite large - 60 millimetres - but is not well-known.
It is dull brown and fleshy, without many hairs. Apart from two small raised reddish marks towards its rear end, it is rather plain.
It feeds on foliage of various wattles, both the flat and feathery-leaved species.
