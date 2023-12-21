Vacant Sturt Street lot could become big new child care centre

A vacant lot in Sturt Street could become one of Ballarat's largest childcare centres.
Plans for a 130 place childcare centre at 1832 Sturt Street, Alfredton, have been lodged with Ballarat Council as the city's childcare boom shows no sign of slowing.
The Alfredton centre is the fourth new childcare centre to be lodged for planning permission in the past two months and one of more than 16 proposed, under construction or opened in the past two years.
At up to 130 children, it could become one of the biggest in the city, with the planning documents of most other childcare centres revealing they will cater from around 90 to 122 children.
The proposed centre would sit on the northern side of Sturt Street, between Pinarc Disability Support and Ballarat Hospice Care.
The single-storey development "incorporates residential and contemporary architectural features to help to blend into the mixed use character of the precinct to passing traffic, facility staff, children, parents and adjoining residences within the community" Ellis Group Architects state in the planning documents.
"We have designed many centres in the regional Victoria, we appreciate the rural and historic nature of Ballarat and have designed something which is relatively contemporary reflective of the local character," they state.
Children would be cared for in eight separate rooms - four rooms each catering for 12 children, a room for 16 children, and three 22 place rooms.
Documents show the centre would have 64 places for children aged under three, and 66 places for children over three years.
The centre will also house a staff room, planning room, reception, manager's office and another office, a large multipurpose room providing an additional outlet for children and educators for specialist classes, and a 26 square metre kitchen with open servery opening onto a large piazza area for communal dining.
The centre would operate 6.30am until 6.30pm on weekdays and help serve the rapidly growing population in Alfredton, Lucas and Cardigan.
