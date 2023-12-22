Soaring demand prompts two proposed new allied health clinics

Two new allied health clinics have been proposed in Ballarat to help meet increasing demand for services including occupational therapy, physiotherapy, speech pathology, social work, counselling, psychology, dietetics and podiatry.
With long waiting lists for many allied health fields, new clinics and more practitioners are needed as the city's population continues to grow.
Rivergum OT, which mostly delivers treatment at clients homes or schools, has lodged a planning application with the City of Ballarat to use an existing building at 708 Skipton Street, Redan, as treatment rooms.
The small weatherboard cottage will offer two rooms for use as required, with no changes needed to the made to the existing building to allow its use as a clinic.
According to planning documents, there will be a maximum of two treating practitioners on site at any one time between 9am and 5pm on weekdays and 9am to 2pm on Saturday.
Treatment sessions will range from 30 minutes to one hour, with a scheduled 15 minute gap between each appointment.
Rivergum OT is a small allied health business working in the NDIS and aged care sectors offering occupational therapy, physiotherapy, speech pathology and social work/counselling.
"The loss of the use of the property as residential is justified by the community need and demand for the services offered by the practice," they wrote in their planning application.
"Our business has grown on demand from the community and the need to have accessible treatment rooms is for the use of those patients unable to be consulted with at their homes."
A second medical centre for allied health use has also been proposed for 9 Gillies Street South in Alfredton, opposite Victoria Park.
The centre would have up to six practitioners, and two administration staff, providing a range of health services for up to 60 patients per day.
Plans lodged with council reveal five consulting rooms and a surgery and other associated facilities.
The proposal calls for a reduction in onsite parking that would otherwise be expected to "allow the beauty of the existing landscaping to remain, would be beneficial for the amenity of the area, and has environmental benefits," noting plenty of existing on-street parking around the site.
"Given application for use as a medical centre, beautiful gardens provide a calming and healing surrounds that can't be overestimated, and also help with privacy from the street," the application states.
"Furthermore, with any future possibility of the house converting back to residential use, creating new onsite car parks would not be the highest and best outcome, either aesthetically or environmentally. The established foliage further helps as a privacy screen from the street and retains the natural hedged facade that is currently enjoyed."
The health centre would initially offer psychology, dietetics and podiatry and other disciplines as required to serve the health needs of the surrounding area.
