Rebels go early in naming final under-18 boys' playing list

GREATER Western Victoria Rebels have named their 2024 under-18 boys' list months ahead of its usual unveiling.
Rebels boys coach David Loader said the move was to get to work earlier, better aligning with the AFL season, and allow players more certainty for the summer.
This means those who have missed out on a spot in the final squad can return to their home clubs and complete a full pre-season, with a better chance to vie for a spot on senior lists, rather than miss training for further trials.
In the past, the Rebels' extended squad has returned to training in late January for a series of practice matches to push for selection, with the final list often made on the season's eve.
"It got to last year and we had two guys play round one who were introducing themselves to everyone before the game," Loader said. "I spoke to a lot of coaches in our regional areas and they supported this restructure.
"...I'm super happy with the squad. A lot of boys played last year and played a lot of footy last year. I am stoked to get going."
Loader has made clear the squad is fluid, allowing for the chance to add players mid-season who might be impressing in country leagues across the region.
Redan's Harry Lawson was an example of this in the 2023 season, working on feedback at City Oval and invited back to the Rebels for the last eight games of the Coates Talent League.
Lawson has been named in the 46-player squad as a 19-year-old.
The squad also consists of 23 top-age players and 22 bottom-age players from across the Rebels' region, which draws on satellite bases in Warrnambool, Hamilton and Horsham areas.
Twenty-three players have nominated a Ballarat home club.
Loader said there was a great blend of tall and small players in the squad.
Redan's Jonty Faull and Bacchus Marsh's Sam Lalor have already been named in the AFL training academy and, with fellow Rebels Flynn Penry (Cobden), Rhys Unwin (Cobden) and Harley Hicks (Lake Wendouree) will take part in the Vic Country summer training squad.
The Rebels' will train together for the first time as the newly named 2024 squad on December 21 at Mars Stadium. Players will also have training in their satellite bases with under-16 candidates, whose development list is yet to be finalised.
