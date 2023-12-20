The Courier
Home/News/Health
Health

How Peplow House is helping men find stability and rebuild their lives

MS
By Michelle Smith
December 21 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peplow House residents Chris and Ken are looking forward to Christmas in their accommodation. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Peplow House residents Chris and Ken are looking forward to Christmas in their accommodation. Picture by Lachlan Bence

The only time there is a vacancy at Peplow House is when they are cleaning a room after a resident has left, such is the demand for the men's crisis accommodation in Ballarat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.