Webbcona claims triples crown

A commanding performance has seen Webbcona trio Zac Stewart, Matt Blackburn and Ben McArthur claim the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Triples Championship.
Contested at the Kyneton bowling club on December 17, 2023, the Webbcona team defeated a composite side comprising Gisborne's Terry Kelly, Sebastopol's Brian Johnson and Midlands' Greg Plier.
After the opening two ends the Webbcona rink trailed their opposition by four shots, but recovered to win 10 of the remaining 15 ends, to claim a 19 shots to 11 victory.
When accepting the title, Webbcona's Ben McArthur complimented the Kyneton conditions and all teams who competed over the weekend.
"I would like to thank the teams we played throughout the competition who contested in the event keenly and in good sporting spirit," he said.
"I thank my boys for their support and good form that enabled us to win through to take out the title."
The women's triples title was contested by two Gisborne sides, with the team led by skip Teresa Wylie taking a 18 to 16 shot victory.
The champions will now contest the State Triples title at Bendigo in April, 2024.
