The Courier
Webbcona claims triples crown

By Bryan Hoadley
December 20 2023 - 1:09pm
Webbcona trio Ben McArthur, Matt Blackburn and Zac Stewart after their triples victory on December 17, 2023. Picture supplied
A commanding performance has seen Webbcona trio Zac Stewart, Matt Blackburn and Ben McArthur claim the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Triples Championship.

