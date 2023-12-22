What's open in Ballarat on Christmas Day

Drive Cafe owner Sally Burgess lost her mum Claire to breast cancer in September.
Claire was a nurse across Ballarat for about 50 years, after moving her family from Wagga - she helped open the Ballarat Day Procedure Centre, and was a familiar face at Nazareth House for years.
She was a huge cricket fan, and a fierce Melbourne Demons supporter.
But for seven and a half years, she went all-in to help other women by participating in trials at the Peter Mac centre after her breast cancer returned.
"She was an incredibly strong woman," Ms Burgess said.
"There were some horrible side effects, which she struggled with, but she got on with living her life and running around after her grandkids.
"At one stage she was down to the second person in the world still trying this one trial to help other women - she's got three daughters, six grand daughters and sisters, it was important."
On Christmas Day, Drive will be open all morning, with current and former owners volunteering their time to sell much-needed coffee.
All proceeds will support the McGrath Foundation, to help buy a seat at January's Pink Test and help breast cancer research and support.
"The old owners, the Staleys, their kids Marlin, Jarrah, Ruby, and Marlin's girlfriend Scarlett, and the usual crew, and my family as well, we'll all come in and do Christmas Day - I'll go back into the kitchen to cook, I haven't worked in there for a while," Ms Burgess said.
"It's lovely that we still have a really good connection with them - and it's bringing in all the locals as well, it's been great."
Drive is one of several cafes opening up on Christmas morning, including Johnny Alloo and Fika in the CBD - they'll be supporting Berry Street, with staff volunteering their morning to help families in need for the seventh year in a row.
