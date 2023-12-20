The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

The hidden people hurting this Christmas - there's still time to help

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
December 20 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hideaway Coffee Bar owner Ashleigh Key has stepped up this year to offer his Brown Hill cafe as a Christmas appeal drop-off point. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Hideaway Coffee Bar owner Ashleigh Key has stepped up this year to offer his Brown Hill cafe as a Christmas appeal drop-off point. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A HIDDEN, hurting pocket of working class people need stronger government backing, a frontline Ballarat welfare worker says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.