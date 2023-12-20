The hidden people hurting this Christmas - there's still time to help

A HIDDEN, hurting pocket of working class people need stronger government backing, a frontline Ballarat welfare worker says.
These are the low-income workers who do not qualify for concessions in healthcare, medication, car registration, rental or mortgage assistance or on council rates.
Uniting Ballarat relief coordinator Tania Jennings said this was not discounting how hard it has been for those on government welfare payments, but support agencies were seeing the "next demographic" in increasing need.
Ms Jennings said what had maybe been a thrice-weekly prospect, seeing someone new seeking support, had become three a day.
"It's different since COVID-19 - now we've got more need from interest rates, the cost of living and cost of food affecting those who are not on Centrelink but low-income and working class people needing basics," Ms Jennings said.
"These people are not getting any reductions on gas or electricity bills and not getting any reductions at all hurts, especially if you have a child that is unwell or you, yourself, is unwell. That low-income working class bracket needs the government to start helping."
This comes as The Ballarat Foundation has tallied about $105,000 in financial support for the annual Ballarat Christmas Appeal.
Funds are this week being distributed, along with community toy and non-perishable donations, to partner charities Uniting Ballarat, Anglicare, St Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army to directly support Ballarat families.
The Ballarat Foundation remains collecting donations to support people through the holiday period.
Foundation chief executive officer Andrew Eales said support for the appeal had been overwhelmingly generous, given that everyone was feeling the cost of living bite in some way.
"This is an incredible response from the Ballarat community in what I think is the most challenging economic environment in a generation," Mr Eales said. "The community generosity is a great example of helping each other.
"I want to use today to particularly thank every individual and every community group. Every single dollar and donation will change lives for the people who receive toys and gifts this Christmas."
Anglicare community development coordinator Kate Schnerring and St Vincent de Paul's Alan West said they would not be able to do the community work they do without support from Ballarat Christmas Appeal.
Mr West said people continued to line up requesting hampers, days out from Christmas.
After Christmas, charities' season focus will shift to back-to-school needs.
