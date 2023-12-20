Dee Banks on the 'biggest gap' Ballarat must fill

Dee Banks says more accessibility for Ballarat is a must as we work towards making the future better.
"I feel like that is the biggest gap that we have in our town at the moment," she said.
"I want inclusion and I want to see more diversity when I go out every day."
Through her own experiences, Ms Banks has found a way to use her voice to drive change in Ballarat.
Between her experience with family violence growing up and her job as a registrar in the courts, she said "injustice had always been something that was hard to comprehend".
"I can't stand it, to be honest," Ms Banks said.
"That's what has been my motivation, to ensure there is an equal opportunity in the community for people to feel safe and be safe in their homes."
Her job with the courts took her all over the state, from Melbourne to Geelong and Bendigo as well as Brisbane.
A strong hospitality scene with a country feel and close family links is what brought her back to Ballarat.
Ms Banks continued working in the corrections space until she was pregnant with her daughter Emma.
When Emma was 10-months-old she was diagnosed with having a stroke in utero.
Ms Banks had to navigate the health system with very little information available about strokes in young children.
"I never want anyone to have the same experience I did," she said.
"Whether it was a child experiencing family violence or as a mother of a child with a disability."
In 2017, Ms Banks and another mother from NSW formed a support group for others who had similar experiences to themselves, which they named Little Stroke Warriors.
"Then we realised there were systematic gaps and an inequality in the treatment and recovery of children that have a stroke compared to adults," she said.
Ms Banks wanted to start closing some of those gaps.
They started working with the Royal Children's Hospital and the Stroke Foundation.
Looking back she said it was a "beautiful example" of people working together.
Ms Banks said watching the system change, especially when it came to childhood stroke, was "extremely rewarding".
"I don't think there'll be recognition or an award that will compete with seeing that change."
Ms Banks said it is important to have people at the table who have lived experiences and to learn from them when looking to make change.
"So many people in their jobs or in their sports clubs, or different spaces can make such a difference," she said.
"If they have conversations about accessibility, about gender inequality and family violence, we normalise these conversations."
"That's how we start our activism, it just begins with a conversation."
As Emma gets older, Ms Banks said she wants to see Ballarat keep working on accessible spaces.
"I would really like to see children of all socioeconomic backgrounds, and all ethnic backgrounds, at events," she said.
"I went to take Emma out and she is usually the only disabled child that's there, and that's because accessibility has not been thought about."
