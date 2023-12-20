Man avoids jail after vile images of children found on his phone

A man who was caught with 126 files of child abuse material on his phone has avoided prison time after pleading guilty to possession charges.
Christopher Corrigan, 40, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to plead guilty to the possession of child abuse material, following a search at his Ballarat address on June 30, 2020.
Photos and animations found on his phone depicted girls under the age of 10 performing sexual acts, though there were no charges for videos.
Of the child abuse material found, only four of the files were of the category four designation - meaning a depiction of penetrative sexual activity between an adult and a child.
At Wednesday's hearing, a psychologist's report on Corrigan was tendered with the court as evidence.
Corrigan's lawyer said the report stated there were "no other pathologies" responsible for the offending, and that his client was at a low risk of reoffending.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz agreed, and said Corrigan's offending was on the lower end of possession of child abuse material cases.
"We are not dealing with an individual who comes before the court with thousands of images," the magistrate said.
"That is one of the reasons I would not be likely to impose a term of imprisonment."
The matter was adjourned until Friday for Corrigan to complete a community corrections order assessment.
Police will be seeking to place Corrigan on the sex offenders registry, with Magistrate Mykytowycz telling the court he faced eight years on the registry.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
