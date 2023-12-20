The Courier
Court

Man avoids jail after vile images of children found on his phone

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
December 20 2023 - 5:00pm
Ballarat Law Courts. File photo
Ballarat Law Courts. File photo

A man who was caught with 126 files of child abuse material on his phone has avoided prison time after pleading guilty to possession charges.

