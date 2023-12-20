'Does that mean no Christmas?': Offender learns he will spend holidays in jail

Custody officers have escorted a 23-year-old offender from the dock after lashing out upon hearing he would spend Christmas in a cell.
Bailey Rule spent much of his sentence indication hearing quiet until the last few minutes when Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz told him a prison sentence was likely.
The 23-year-old faced charges of intentionally causing injury following an incident at Port Phillip Prison, as well as driving offences and failing to answer bail charges.
The matter, which was heard on Wednesday afternoon, was initially booked as a bail application until Rule agreed to get a sentence indication for the offences.
Magistrate Myktowycz's ultimate decision was a combination sentence of prison time and a community corrections order, meaning Rule's earliest release date would be in 2024.
He accepted the sentence, asking "does that mean no Christmas?".
Rule rose up in the dock and struck out at a glass panel in front of him, yelling as custody officers escorted him out.
The outstanding charges related to an incident at the Port Phillip Prison on the afternoon of April 6.
Rule filled a container with boiling water from a hot water dispenser at the prison's communal kitchen.
He then walked with the container into a cell and poured the boiling water onto a fellow inmate, who retaliated by attempting to punch and kick Rule.
The two were separated by prison staff, and the victim was taken to the Alfred Hospital with burns across the right side of his face, neck, arm and back.
The court heard the man required ongoing physical therapy and treatment for the burns following his release from the prison, but did not provide police with a statement after the attack.
Rule also pleaded guilty to causing a crash on the Midland Highway in Mount Rowan at about 6.09pm on July 27.
The court was told Rule had been driving a black dirt bike without his lights on down the Midland Highway when he collided with a Hyundai Santa Fe attempting to make a right hand turn into Millers Road.
Rule's motorcycle collided with the car's passenger side, damaging both vehicles. He was flung from the bike and was taken to the hospital with damage to his ribs.
A blood sample test following the crash found the presence of cannabis in Rule's system.
Rule was arrested by police on warrants on Tuesday after being pulled over in the Ballarat area driving an unregistered vehicle.
As Rule was being taken into the police station he punched a glass window of the station's counter - resulting in a charge of acting in a way that threatens the good order of a police gaol.
Mr Sood sought a non-custodial sentence for his client, pointing to his young age, early childhood trauma, and willingness to get treatment.
However Magistrate Myktowycz said Rule's criminal history and the seriousness of the prison attack warranted a jail sentence.
"Given the description in the summary I heard, he has deliberately gone to get the boiling water and then gone back to the individual and poured it over him," the magistrate said.
"We are not talking about a small amount of boiling water here, it is all down his back.
"In my view it can only be an immediate term of imprisonment."
Magistrate Mykytowycz said she would sentence Rule to prison and put him on a community corrections order on release, focussing on rehabilitation.
The matter will return to court on January 11, 2024.
