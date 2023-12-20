2024 Ballarat Football Netball League senior fixture released

SATURDAY, APRIL 13
Bacchus Marsh v Ballarat
Darley v East Point
Sebastopol v Lake Wendouree (night)
Melton South v Melton
Redan v Sunbury
North Ballarat bye
SATURDAY, APRIL 20
Lake Wendouree v Bacchus Marsh
Ballarat v Redan
Sebastopol v Melton
Sunbury v Melton South (night)
North Ballarat v Darley (night)
East Point bye
THURSDAY, APRIL 25 (Anzac Day)
Ballarat v Lake Wendouree
SATURDAY, APRIL 27
Darley v Bacchus Marsh
Melton v North Ballarat
Melton South v Redan
East Point v Sebastopol (night)
Sunbury bye
SATURDAY MAY 4
Bacchus Marsh v Sunbury
Ballarat v Darley
East Point v Melton South
North Ballarat v Lake Wendouree
Redan v Sebastopol
Melton bye
SATURDAY, MAY 11
Sebastopol v Bacchus Marsh
Melton v Ballarat
Darley v Redan
Lake Wendouree v East Point
Sunbury v North Ballarat
SATURDAY, MAY 18
Bacchus Marsh v Melton South
Sunbury v Darley
Melton v East Point
Redan v Lake Wendouree
North Ballarat v Sebastopol
Ballarat bye
SATURDAY, MAY 25
East Point v Ballarat
Darley v Melton
Lake Wendouree v Sunbury
Melton South v Sebastopol
North Ballarat Redan
Bacchus Marsh bye
SATURDAY, JUNE 1
Bacchus Marsh v North Ballarat
Ballarat v Melton South
Sebastopol v Darley
East Point v Sunbury
Melton v Lake Wendouree
Redan bye
SATURDAY, JUNE 15
Melton v Bacchus Marsh
North Ballarat v Ballarat
Redan v East Point
Lake Wendouree v Melton South
Sunbury v Sebastopol
Darley bye
SATURDAY, JUNE 22
Bacchus Marsh v Redan
Ballarat v Sebastopol
Melton South v Darley
North Ballarat v East Point
Sunbury v Melton
Lake Wendouree bye
SATURDAY, JUNE 29
East Point v Bacchus Marsh
Ballarat v Sunbury
Darley v Lake Wendouree
Redan v Melton
Melton South v North Ballarat
Sebastopol bye
SATURDAY, JULY 13
Bacchus Marsh v Lake Wendouree
Redan v Ballarat
Darley v North Ballarat
Sebastopol v East Point
Melton v Sunbury
Melton South bye
SATURDAY, JULY 20
Melton South v Bacchus Marsh
East Point v Darley
Lake Wendouree v Sebastopol
North Ballarat v Melton
Sunbury v Redan
Ballarat bye
SATURDAY, JULY 27
North Ballarat v Bacchus Marsh
Lake Wendouree v Ballarat
Darley v Sebastopol
Melton v Melton South South
East Point bye
Redan bye
Sunbury bye
SATURDAY, AUGUST 3
Ballarat v North Ballarat
East Point v Lake Wendouree
Melton South v Sunbury
Sebastopol v Redan
Melton bye
Darley bye
Bacchus Marsh bye
SATURDAY, AUGUST 10
Bacchus Marsh v Melton
Sebastopol v Ballarat
Darley v Sunbury
East Point v North Ballarat
Redan v Melton South
Lake Wendouree bye
SATURDAY, AUGUST 17
Bacchus Marsh v Darley
Melton South v Ballarat
Sunbury v East Point
Lake Wendouree v Melton
Redan v North Ballarat
Sebastopol bye
SATURDAY, AUGUST 24
Sunbury v Bacchus Marsh
Ballarat v East Point
Melton v Darley
Lake Wendouree v Redan
Sebastopol v Melton South
North Ballarat bye
Saturday, August 31
Sunday, September 1
Saturday, September 7
Sunday, September 8
Saturday, September 14
Saturday, September 21
