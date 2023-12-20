Drink drivers and speeders leave police 'appalled' in lead up to Christmas

Police say they are disappointed at the amount of drink drivers and speeding drivers already caught in the lead up to Christmas, as Victoria's road toll sits at a 15-year high.
After just five days of statewide Operation Roadwise, nine drink drivers have been detected in the Ballarat Police Service Area, including a Ballarat man who allegedly blew more than three times the legal blood-alcohol limit on Gillies Street on December 16.
Speeding is also of concern, with 31 speeding offences detected.
Ballarat police have also taken nine disqualified drivers and one unlicensed driver off the road, impounded four vehicles, detected one mobile phone offence, four cyclist offences and handed out six fines for drivers failing to obey signs or signals.
There has been no drug drivers caught by police so far.
Ballarat Highway Patrol Acting Senior Sergeant Nathan Monteduro said officers are taking a zero tolerance approach to drink and drug driving.
"Motorists should expect to be tested while out on the roads - police will have a major focus on impaired drivers during this time," he said.
"Miscalculation of alcohol consumption is one of the most common reasons given to police when drivers are caught over the limit - suggesting that many people are prepared to risk having a few drinks before getting behind the wheel.
"We need everyone to completely separate the behaviours of drinking and driving - they don't mix."
Speeding drivers are also keeping police busy in the Moorabool PSA, with 74 speeding offences detected since the operation kicked off on Friday, December 15.
Eight drink drivers, two disqualified drivers and three unlicensed drivers have also been caught.
One mobile phone offence has also been detected and three vehicles impounded. Once again there have been no drug drivers detected.
Across Victoria police have have detected a total 4,701 offences.
Officers have caught 190 drink drivers out of 72,372 preliminary breath tests.
There have also been 131 motorists caught drug driving with 2,312 roadside drug tests conducted.
Road Policing Assistant Commissioner, Glenn Weir said despite the continuous warnings, people are still choosing to make the decision to drive under the influence.
"We are appalled appalled at the amount of motorists we've detected drink driving since Operation Roadwise commenced," Assistant Commissioner Weir said.
"This just shows that people are making extremely poor choices and opting to get behind the wheel after having a couple of drinks.
"Our message is clear - there is no excuse for drink driving. This behaviour needs to stop.
"We'll continue to conduct highly visible enforcement over the remainder of the year and into January, with a major focus on alcohol and drug testing. Expect to be tested and face the consequences if you're caught."
So far in 2023, 287 people have died on Victoria's roads, compared to 234 lives at the same time in 2022.
Operation Roadwise is running until 11.59pm on Monday, January 1 2024.
It follows the Ballarat launch of the "Pause Stop" initiative on Wednesday, December 20, in a bid to reduce the amount of fatigue-related crashes on Victoria's roads.
The Transport Accident Commission has partnered with the Victoria Tourism Industry Council to set up 15 "Pause Stop" locations within Visitor Information Centres across the state, including at Ballarat's Town Hall.
