Waubra premiership player on move in CHFL

A Waubra premiership player is moving to another Central Highlands Football League club next season.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Austin Murphy will be in the black and white of Dunnstown after not playing this year.
He played under-age football and spent his early seniors years with Redan in the BFNL before making the switch to Waubra in 2015 and playing in its 2019 premiership.
A former captain, the small forward leaves with more than 80 senior appearances with Waubra under his belt.
Murphy is the second experienced premiership player to leave Waubra for another CHFL club after not taking part in 2023. Tom Nash has joined Newlyn.
While Nash retired at the end of 2022, Murphy turned his attention to long distance running.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.