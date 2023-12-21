Dear Santa, we're turning our Games chagrin into serious tee-time

Dear Santa,
This Christmas is all about wanting to rock the humble tee in Ballarat sport.
Or a running singlet.
Remember last Christmas we were asking for solid building blocks? (Not the Danish brand but the kind to help us out with co-hosting one of the world's biggest sporting events).
Well, we are still waiting and I know this is hard when you have to go in on a present with someone else - *cough*, the Victorian government, *cough*.
We are promised our sporting infrastructure wish is still on the way - but would you mind checking it has not been left in your sleigh?
The Commonwealth Games might be cancelled, much to our absolute chagrin, but it's funny how the future unfolds. A little like when in 2021 we asked for a turf wicket to be rolled out on Mars and a year later were looking at a temporary, world-class athletics track instead.
This is why we are asking for t-shirts this Christmas.
After lobbying hard and fending off a pesky Warrnambool with its beach views to secure the Commonwealth Games marathon, a new contender showed its cards.
We are instead in training to host the city's first international standard marathon festival as a standalone event.
Ballarat Marathon had already secretly been in the pipeline before Games plans were bubbling away, but what incredible timing.
What could be better than running this city was on-brand tees?
Courses for the festival's mile (1600 metres), five-kilometre, 10km, half and full marathons were this month officially measured by global road running technical expert Dave Cundy. This means athletes can use Ballarat Marathon events to meet qualifying standards.
But as the world's leading marathon events show us, the real backing for the event is in people power.
Merch will help us feel part of the marathon movement and be handy for those of us who love a bit of Parkrun tourism or running for fitness in the summer, to promote what is promising to be a massive event on our streets.
One major drawcard for hosting the Commonwealth Games marathon was tourism via the global eyes on our city. Ballarat Marathon, as a tourism event in its own right, will do this in its own way.
Speaking of t-shirts, it is also time for us to suit up in wrestling tees.
It caught us by pre-Christmas surprise to find out we are to host an international wrestling convention and pay-per-view here in Ballarat - not Melbourne, nor Sydney, or the soon-to-be WWE host city Perth - but here in Ballarat.
World-renowned wrestling convention Starrcast will arrive in Australia for the first time outside the United States in April, headlined by childhood favourite Bret 'The Hitman' Hart.
Wrestling fans are a little like Collingwood supporters; they will travel for anything and everything to do with this sport.
Leading female wrestler and six-time WWE women's champion Mickie James spoke to me (stay tuned for that exclusive in The Courier). Even for the uninitiated in professional wrestling, James is building a showcase for promising female athletes to test their games and help challenge the long-entrenched stereotypes of females in the ring.
For those unsure, just wearing a cool wrestling tee and cheering loud will help get in the fun wrestling vibes.
We might be missing the Commonwealth Games but there is still plenty to be proud about - and we want to look our best. It is time to get running and grappling with some tees.
Yours 'til the Santa Claus,
Melanie
(on behalf of Ballarat).
