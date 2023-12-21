Provision made for inter-league in BFNL senior fixture | club-by-club draws

Ballarat Football Netball League is hopeful of again having an under-23 encounter with the Hampden league next season.
BFNL competition manager Matt Newton said while it was not yet locked in, he was confident the game would go ahead after the success of the fixture this year when the best rising talent in each competition was showcased.
Newton said Saturday, July 6 - the date of a full competition bye in the newly released 2024 senior fixture -in school holidays had been earmarked for the encounter.
The 18 home-and-away round season will start on Saturday, April 13.
Reigning premier Darley will launch its season against East Point at Darley Park, when the Devils will unveil their 2023 flag.
Darley will have a grand final rematch with North Ballarat in round two under lights at Mars Stadium on Saturday, April 20.
This will be one of four night games for the season.
The others are between Sebastopol and Lake Wendouree at Marty Busch Reserve in the opening round, Sunbury at home to Melton South in round two and East Point against Sebastopol at the Eastern Oval in round three on Saturday, April 27.
The BFNL is reintroducing a standalone Anzac Day match, with Ballarat at home to East Point.
Newton said with it promoted by the two clubs, the league was excited to again accommodate such an exciting concept.
Other season features:
+Darley and North Ballarat have their second grand final rematch in round 12
+North Ballarat's bye book-end the season in rounds 1 and 18
+Melton and Melton will contest their derby of the season in round and another in round 14
+Darley and Bacchus Marsh will have two derby clashes in rounds 3 and 17
+New Melton South coach Travis Hodgson will take on his former team Sunbury for the first time in round 10
+Melton and Sunbury will clash twice within three rounds - round 10 and 12
The BFLW and BFNL junior season fixtures will be released next month.
Newton said the BFLW season would feature a number of games under lights to future promote the competition.
BACCHUS MARSH
R1: Ballarat (h)
R2: Lake Wendouree (a)
R3: Darley (a)
R4: Sunbury (h)
R5: Sebastopol (a)
R6: Melton South (h)
R7: bye
R8: North Ballarat (h)
R9: Melton (a)
R10: Redan (h)
R11: East Point (a)
R12: Lake Wendouree (h)
R13: Melton South (a)
R14: North Ballarat (a)
R15: bye
R16: Melton (h)
R17: Darley (h)
R18: Sunbury (a)
BALLARAT
R1: Bacchus Marsh (a)
R2: Redan (h)
R3: Lake Wendouree (h)
R4: Darley (h)
R5: Melton (a)
R6: bye
R7: East Point (a)
R8: Melton South (h)
R9: North Ballarat (a)
R10: Sebastopol (h)
R11: Sunbury (h)
R12: Redan (a)
R13: bye
R14: Lake Wendouree (a)
R15: North Ballarat (h)
R16: Sebastopol (a)
R17: Melton South (a)
R18: East Point (h)
DARLEY
R1: East Point (h)
R2: North Ballarat (a) night
R3: Bacchus Marsh (h)
R4: Ballarat (a)
R5: Redan (h)
R6: Sunbury (a)
R7: Melton (h)
R8: Sebastopol (a)
R9: bye
R10: Melton South (a)
R11: Lake Wendouree (h)
R12: North Ballarat (h)
R13: East Point (a)
R14: Sebastopol (h)
R15: bye
R16: Sunbury (h)
R17: Bacchus Marsh (a)
R18: Melton (a)
EAST POINT
R1: Darley (a)
R2: bye
R3: Sebastopol (h) night
R4: Melton South (h)
R5: Lake Wendouree (a)
R6: Melton (a)
R7: Ballarat (h)
R8: Sunbury (h)
R9: Redan (a)
R10: North Ballarat (a)
R11: Bacchus Marsh (h)
R12: Sebastopol (a)
R13: Darley (h)
R14: bye
R15: Lake Wendouree (h)
R16: North Ballarat (h)
R17: Sunbury (a)
R18: Ballarat (a)
LAKE WENDOUREE
R1: Sebastopol (a) night
R2: Bacchus Marsh (h)
R3: Ballarat (a)
R4: North Ballarat (a)
R5: East Point (h)
R6: Redan (a)
R7: Sunbury (h)
R8: Melton(a)
R9: Melton South (h)
R10: bye
R11: Darley (a)
R12: Bacchus Marsh (a)
R13: Sebastopol (h)
R14: Ballarat (h)
R15: East Point (a)
R16: bye
R17: Melton (h)
R18: Redan (h)
NORTH BALLARAT
R1: bye
R2: Darley (h) night
R3: Melton (a)
R4: Lake Wendouree (h)
R5: Sunbury (a)
R6: Sebastopol (h)
R7: Redan (h)
R8: Bacchus Marsh (a)
R9: Ballarat (h)
R10: East Point (h)
R11: Melton South (a)
R12: Darley (a)
R13: Melton (h)
R14: Bacchus Marsh (h)
R15: Ballarat (a)
R16: East Point (a)
R17: Redan (a)
R18: bye
MELTON
R1: Melton South (a)
R2: Sebastopol (a)
R3: North Ballarat (h)
R4: bye
R5: Ballarat (h)
R6: East Point (h)
R7: Darley (a)
R8: Lake Wendouree (h)
R9: Bacchus Marsh (h)
R10: Sunbury (a)
R11: Redan (a)
R12: Sunbury (h)
R13: North Ballarat (a)
R14: Melton South (h)
R15: bye
R16: Bacchus Marsh (a)
R17: Lake Wendouree (a)
R18: Darley (h)
MELTON SOUTH
R1: Melton (h)
R2: Sunbury (a) night
R3: Redan (h)
R4: East Point (a)
R5: bye
R6: Bacchus Marsh (a)
R7: Sebastopol (h)
R8: Ballarat (a)
R9: Lake Wendouree (a)
R10: Darley (h)
R11: North Ballarat (h)
R12: bye
R13: Bacchus Marsh (h)
R14: Melton (a)
R15: Sunbury (h)
R16: Redan (a)
R17: Ballarat (h)
R18: Sebastopol (a)
REDAN
R1: Sunbury (h)
R2: Ballarat (a)
R3: Melton South (a)
R4: Sebastopol (h)
R5: Darley (a)
R6: Lake Wendouree (h)
R7: North Ballarat (a)
R8: bye
R9: East Point (h)
R10: Bacchus Marsh (a)
R11: Melton (h)
R12: Ballarat (h)
R13: Sunbury (a)
R14: bye
R15: Sebastopol (a)
R16: Melton South (h)
R17: North Ballarat (h)
R18: Lake Wendouree (a)
SEBASTOPOL
R1: Lake Wendouree (h) night
R2: Melton (h)
R3: East Point (a) night
R4: Redan (a)
R5: Bacchus Marsh (h)
R6: North Ballarat (a)
R7: Melton South (a)
R8: Darley (h)
R9: Sunbury (a)
R10: Ballarat (a)
R11: bye
R12: East Point (h)
R13: Lake Wendouree (a)
R14: Darley (a)
R15: Redan (h)
R16: Ballarat (h)
R17: bye
R18: Melton South (h)
SUNBURY
R1: Redan (a)
R2: Melton South (h) night
R3: bye
R4: Bacchus Marsh (a)
R5: North Ballarat (h)
R6: Darley (h)
R7: Lake Wendouree (a)
R8: East Point (a)
R9: Sebastopol (h)
R10: Melton (h)
R11: Ballarat (a)
R12: Melton (a)
R13: Redan (h)
R14: bye
R15: Melton South (a)
R16: Darley (a)
R17: East Point (h)
R18: Bacchus Marsh (h)
