Ballarat year 12s learn their futures as university offers arrive

Molly Davies is looking forward to living the university life next year - and not having to travel too far from home - after receiving an offer to study the new occupational therapy degree at ACU Ballarat.
The Loreto student had faced travelling to either Geelong or Melbourne from her Creswick home to study occupational therapy but the introduction of the new allied health course will drastically cut her commute.
Ms Davies was among 42,929 Victorian year 12 students to receive a first-round university offer on Thursday but unlike many who were anxiously waiting to see if they got their first preference, she already knew she had a place thanks to an early entry scheme.
"With the early entry it meant I wasn't waiting for my ATAR, I just had to get a certain score in biology and English," she said. "I did biology as unit 3/4 in year 11 so I knew I had that covered, so it was just English and once I got my score for English ... I just had to put that course as my first preference.
"It was a big relief when I got the early entry offer as it made exams a lot less stressful. I still tried really hard but it took that little bit of pressure off."
The introduction of the new occupational therapy degree contributed to a 16 per cent increase in offers to study at ACU's Ballarat campus.
ACU Interim Provost Professor Meg Stuart said demand for courses at the Ballarat campus was stronger than ever.
"Ballarat Open Day saw more than 1000 prospective students attend our beautiful regional campus and that interest has resulted in a 16 per cent increase in offers," she said.
Health courses remained prominent among school-leavers at the Ballarat campus, including nursing, physiotherapy, and paramedicine, but Prof Stuart said applicants were also taking advantage of Victorian Government support to study teaching with the Bachelor of Education Early Childhood and Primary course also a popular choice.
There has also been strong demand from applicants for the new Bachelor of Occupational Therapy.
"ACU Ballarat is proud to welcome its first intake of occupational therapy students, which will help meet the demand for allied health services in regional and remote Victoria," Professor Stuart said.
"We have increased our focus on making offers to regional students in 2024 and are thrilled to say that almost 1500 offers have been made to students from country Victoria so far."
Federation University made 836 offers comprising 738 higher education, 96 TAFE and 12 international offers - about 4 per cent more than in December last year.
The most popular courses were the Diploma of Nursing, Bachelor of Nursing and bachelor of Exercise and Sports Science.
"This increase is particularly pleasing as we have increased our lowest ATAR for most courses," a spokesperson said.
Ms Davies said she had long wanted to study occupational therapy and already has a job at a local OT clinic.
In the immediate future though, she's looking forward to starting university.
"It's exciting to just take next step beyond high school. I'm excited just to start living that uni life getting to meet my new cohort and things like that."
The new year will bring a new chapter in life for the almost 43,000 students who received offers on Thursday.
According to the Victorian Tertiary Admissions Centre the 42,929 tertiary offers was the biggest ever December round with 2334 more offers made than last year.
Further offers will follow in January and February.
"There has never been better opportunity for tertiary education in Victoria", said VTAC chief executive Teresa Tjia. "The majority of school leavers receiving an offer today have secured their most-wanted courses, with four out of five students offered their first or second VTAC preference in this December round."
Students were able to apply for 1301 Victorian courses across the higher education, vocational education and training sectors.
The three largest areas of study making December offers were society and culture (19.75 per cent of offers), health (17.62 per cent), and management and commerce (15.72 per cent). Health saw the largest increase in share of offers.
Ms Tjia said growth in teacher education courses was strong, with 1463 teaching offers - up 8.05 per cent from last year.
Students who did not receive an offer, or who have changed their mind about study options, can change their preferences by 4pm on Friday December 22 to be considered for the next round of offers which will be made on January 12.
