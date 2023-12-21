New Vic Park sensory playground ready just in time for holiday fun

A new play zone at Victoria Park's inclusive playspace will allow some "quiet time" for children and visitors needing a break, looking for a quieter space or experiencing sensory overload at the playground.
The Sensory Friendly Stay and Play Zone will allow users to get away from loud sounds and bright lights to access more calming spaces and play elements.
Children can explore new play equipment as well as a village shop, forest shop, dress-up cottage and playhouse designed to encourage cooperative, imaginative play, or provide a quiet space and a Sheoak forest features a winding path, story-telling circle, small stage, 3D hills and sensory garden.
The new sensory zone was announced in June 2022, and after a build project taking several months, the $311,000 playground - funded through the state government's Local Sports Infrastructure Fund and City of Ballarat - has been completed just in time for the busy summer school holiday period.
"This new sensory friendly play zone (which) will ensure the Victoria Park inclusive play space caters to people of all abilities and sensory needs," said Ballarat mayor Des Hudson.
Every year more than 140,000 children and families enjoy time at the inclusive playspace which opened in 2016 to allow children and people of all abilities to play together.
"The extraordinary inclusive playspace at Victoria Park offers children across our community the chance to experience real adventure, develop skills around nature-based learning and let their imagination run wild," Wendouree MP Juliana Addison said.
