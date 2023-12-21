Eustace breaks with Maher to train in Hong Kong

Ballarat's biggest thoroughbred racing stable will take a new direction with the end of the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace training partnership.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Eustace is branching out on his own to train in Hong Kong.
Ciaron Maher Racing confirmed Eustace's move on Thursday, saying the Englishman was taking up an invitation to have his own stable in Hong Kong and would be leaving Australia at the end of next month.
Since joining forces in 2018 - the year before acquiring the Forest Lodge stable in Ballarat - Maher and Eustace have trained more than 1600 winners, including the Melbourne Cup with Gold Trip and Cox Plate with Sir Dragonet among 31 group 1s.
They oversee Australia's number one stable, with bases at Cranbourne, Pakenham, Ballarat and Sydney.
Maher, who started his training career in Warrnambool and then spent time at Caulfield before its training centre was closed down, said it was a bittersweet announcement.
"It'll be tough to replace someone like David because of his skills, work ethic and all-round contribution.
"The reason why it's sweet is because it's a fitting reward for David and all the work he's done.
"I'm sure David will be successful in Hong Kong. This is not the end of our relationship, just a new chapter but it also gives Ciaron Maher Racing a great opportunity to evolve and develop.
"David's leaving will now give our highly talented group of assistants the chance to step up and have a greater input and with that comes new thinking and fresh ideas," Maher said.
Eustace said it had been a childhood dream to train in Hong Kong since he started training with his dad James in England.
"I'm thrilled to be offered the position in Hong Kong," he said.
"It's exciting and a challenge that l'm looking forward to however I'll miss being part of Ciaron Maher Racing."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.