Pair jailed over 1995 Black Hill rape

A man and woman found guilty of the rape of a 14-year-old girl at a Black Hill flat in 1995 have been given prison sentences.
Sharon Lavery and Kane Sharman appeared at the Melbourne County Court on Thursday to receive sentence, following a jury trial in Ballarat in May this year.
The jury found Lavery guilty on five counts of indecent acts with a child under 16, one count of sexual penetration of a child under 16 and rape. Sharman was found guilty of a single charge of sexual penetration of a child under 16.
Lavery was 22 and her then-boyfriend Sharman was 25 at the time of the offending, when the then-teenage victim was encouraged by Lavery to perform oral sex on Sharman.
During the assault, it was heard Lavery became angry at the victim, and picked up a child's toy, which was used to further sexually assault the teen.
The court heard the victim was known to Lavery, as Lavery had formerly been a babysitter of the victim prior to her leaving Ballarat to live in Perth.
When the victim returned to Ballarat years later, she struck up a friendship with Lavery, who provided alcohol and drugs to the victim.
Lavery was also found guilty of a indecent acts towards the then 14-year-old after an incident between the women days prior to the rape offence.
In a separate incident in the same Black Hill flat, Lavery exposed her breasts to the teen victim as she was feeling the effects of a sleeping tablet given to her by Lavery.
As the victim began to feel uncomfortable with the effects of the tablet, Lavery removed her top, and began kissing the victim.
The court heard the last thing the victim remembered on the night was Lavery removing her pants on the floor of the flat.
A guilty verdict was handed down at the County Court in Ballarat on May 3, after the victim came forward to police with her allegations in 2016.
The court heard in the time since the offending, Sharman had rehabilitated from drug use and was living as a stay-at-home father in Melbourne.
Sharman and Lavery were in a relationship at the time of the offence and had two children together, however separated soon after.
Judge Claire Quin said documents lodged with the court determined Sharman did not display "symptoms of a psychosexual disorder", and that his chance of reoffending was low.
Judge Quin said since the 1995 incident, Lavery had since been diagnosed with schizophrenia, borderline personality disorder, attention deficit disorder and PTSD, as well as a series of chronic pain conditions.
The court was told Lavery's mental state had deteriorated during the trial for the offending, including an inpatient admission to the hospital which required the jury to be discharged in 2022.
The judge noted however Lavery lacked any criminal history, and spent much of her time "contributing to the community" through volunteer work.
As both initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, neither would get the sentencing benefit of an early plea or clear sign of remorse.
Sharman was given a total suspended prison sentence of eight months, and was placed on the sex offender's registry for 15 years.
Lavery, who was found guilty of more offences, was sentenced to a total prison term of four years and two months, with a non-parole period of 18 months.
She was sentenced as a serious sexual offender, and required to be placed on the sex offender's registry for life.
"The impact on the complainant has been significant, she was a troubled 14-year-old who was vulnerable and you both took advantage of that," Judge Quin said.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
