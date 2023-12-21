The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Pair jailed over 1995 Black Hill rape

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated December 21 2023 - 6:42pm, first published 3:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stock photo
Stock photo

A man and woman found guilty of the rape of a 14-year-old girl at a Black Hill flat in 1995 have been given prison sentences.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.