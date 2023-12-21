Retired Roo stays on, Burra returns to Towners

Caleb McGrath will also be missing in-field for the Roos in 2024, with a shoulder injury forcing him into retirement.
However, he is staying on board as an assistant coach as part of a new-look panel under head coach Trav Ford.
McGrath joins player Taylor Hall from Learmonth as another new assistant coaching appointment.
SEBASTOPOL defender Jordan Crone is heading back to Dunnstown.
Crone has been recruited to add size and options in defence.
He played juniors with the Towners and stayed with them until 2017 and then played with neighbour Bungaree until 2019. He joined Sebastopol in 2021, quickly establishing himself with the Burra and being part of two finals campaigns.
BALLAN brothers Zacc and Josh Price have crossed over to Buninyong.
Zacc made eight senior appearances with the Blues this year and seven in 2022.
Josh played with Rokewood-Corindhap and East Point and arrived at Ballan in 2021, playing two senior games. He spent all this year in the reserves.
They will be joined at the Bombers by Ballan teammate Ty Ward.
