Bail denied for alleged daylight attempted carjacking

UPDATE, 4.30pm:
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
A court has heard details of an alleged daylight assault and attempted car jacking, where a man was accused of using a woman's car keys as a weapon to attack her.
It comes after an arrest on Wednesday afternoon following an alleged encounter with a taxi driver, which saw police tail a bus through Ballarat and arrest a 31-year-old man.
The man, Zac Brereton, appeared from custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday to make a bail application.
Police alleged Brereton suddenly approached a 48-year-old woman exiting her car on Doveton Street South and demanded her car keys.
At about 2.50pm it was alleged Brereton attempted to grab the woman's handbag from around her shoulders, and during the ensuing struggle slammed her hand into a nearby parked car.
The woman was treated for swelling and bruising to her hand after the alleged incident.
Brereton was then accused of picking up the woman's dropped car keys and attempting the stab her, all while she screamed for help.
He was alleged to have said "why did you f***ing scream" to the woman, before grabbing her by the hair and slamming her head into the driver's side window of her car.
Police then said Brereton was pushed away by the woman and pursued through the nearby Target store by two men. CCTV footage allegedly depicting the incident was provided to the police.
That same afternoon, Brereton was alleged to have gotten into an argument with a taxi driver on Lydiard Street South after the driver asked him to pre-pay his fare.
The court was told Brereton started filming the driver, who told him to leave the vehicle. When Brereton left, it was alleged that the taxi driver's two mobile phones were missing from the centre console.
The driver followed Brereton in his car to a Lydiard Street bus stop and called the police, who followed the bus and arrested Brereton as short time after.
At Thursday's hearing, a lawyer for Brereton relied on a combination of factors as to why he should be granted bail, including his Aboriginal identity and vulnerability in custody, as well as paranoid schizophrenia diagnosis.
The lawyer said Brereton, who identifies as Aboriginal, would be more vulnerable in custody, and required time to "reconnect with his culture and identity".
Support from the court integrated services program and local Aboriginal services would be available if he was released, the court heard.
Police submitted Brereton however would be an unacceptable risk of reoffending, endangering the public and failing to answer bail if released.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann said their were strong arguments supporting Brereton's release from custody, however said he would still pose an unacceptable risk of reoffending.
Brereton's bail was refused, with the matter adjourned until March 7, 2024.
EARLIER, 3.30pm:
A man has been charged after an alleged attempted carjacking in the middle of Ballarat, in broad daylight.
According to police, a 31-year-old Sebastopol man approached a 48-year-old woman who was exiting her vehicle on Doveton Street South about 2.50pm.
He demanded her keys, and after she refused, "a struggled ensued", police said - the man picked up the keys and alleged threatened the woman with them, before pushing her into the side of the car and fleeing as witnesses attempted to intervene.
Police said officers were flagged down by a taxi driver, who had just had his phones allegedly stolen by a man who fled onto a bus.
After pulling over the bus, the Sebastopol man was arrested and searched, allegedly revealing cannabis and knuckledusters.
The man was charged with two counts of attempted carjacking, theft, intentionally causing injury, and weapons and drug offences.
Police said he will face court on Thursday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.