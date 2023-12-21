Company charged over alleged workplace bullying

WorkSafe has charged a Ballarat air conditioning company over allegedly failing to maintain a safe working environment.
In a press release, WorkSafe stated Celsius Ballarat Pty Ltd is facing two charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.
The charges relate to an apprentice allegedly being exposed to the risk of mental injury posed by bullying and other inappropriate workplace behaviour between July 2022 and March 2023.
According to WorkSafe, the company is alleged to have breached the act by "failing to provide and maintain systems of work for identifying, reporting, investigating and stopping inappropriate workplace behaviour, including workplace bullying".
"WorkSafe also alleges the company breached section 21(2)(e) of the OHS Act by failing to provide employees with necessary information, instruction and training relating to standards of behaviour in the workplace; how employees could report or complain about inappropriate behaviour; and the role of managers and supervisors to manage and respond to inappropriate behaviour," the release states.
The matter is listed for a mention hearing at Ballarat Magistrates' Court on January 22.
