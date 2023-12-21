The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Company charged over alleged workplace bullying

By Staff Reporters
December 21 2023 - 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Celsius Heating and Cooling Ballarat. Picture from Google Maps
Celsius Heating and Cooling Ballarat. Picture from Google Maps

WorkSafe has charged a Ballarat air conditioning company over allegedly failing to maintain a safe working environment.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.