The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Police

Arson investigator called in after Mount Clear fires

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 21 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo
File photo

An arson chemist has been called in to help police investigate a series of grass fires near bushland in Mount Clear.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.