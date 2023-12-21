Arson investigator called in after Mount Clear fires

An arson chemist has been called in to help police investigate a series of grass fires near bushland in Mount Clear.
Three separate callouts were made to fire brigades on December 20, around 12.30pm to 1pm, to locations on the edge of Woowookarung Regional Park on Recreation Road between Dozed Track Road and McCarthys Road.
No one was injured and the fires were quickly brought under control, according to emergency crews, despite windy weather.
Ballarat Crime Investigation Unit detectives have deemed the fires suspicious and are looking into the matter, and are appealing for witnesses.
In a statement, police said a man in his mid-30s wearing a white T-shirt and black pants was seen nearby at the time of the blaze.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has CCTV/dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
