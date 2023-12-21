Architects appointed for Ballarat's new regional animal facility

Architects have been appointed to design Ballarat's new Regional Animal Facility at Mitchell Park to care for the region's stray, surrendered and unwanted animals and improve facilities for pet care in crisis situations.
Melbourne-based architects Architecture Matters have been awarded the design contract from the City of Ballarat, with plans expected to be finalised in mid 2024.
Each year more than 2000 animals - including dogs, cats, other pets and livestock - are cared for at the current facility in Alfredton which is an old re-purposed abattoir building and not fit for purpose.
The number of animals needing care is expected to continue to increase in line with the city's population, with the facility planned to allow for an extra 50 cats and 50 dogs to be cared for.
The new site will service other regional councils in western Victoria including Hepburn, Golden Plains, Pyrenees, Central Goldfields, Hindmarsh, Mount Alexander, Moyne and Yarriambiack Shires.
"Appointing Architecture Matters as the architect to design the new facility is a key milestone in this project and we look forward to seeing the facility's vision take shape," said Ballarat mayor Des Hudson.
"It will be exciting to share the designs with the community in the near future."
The new Regional Animal Facility will be built on council land at Yarramie Court in Mitchell Park.
Cr Hudson said the new facility would improve the living situation for the animals, with integrated outdoor and indoor facilities, and more space for animals to rest and play.
It will also improve infection control, allow for safer quarantine measures and improved boarding facilities, not only for surrendered animals, but also crisis situations such as family violence and emergencies.
The state government is investing $11.5 million in the facility, announced in the 2022-23 state budget, with Ballarat Council contributing $3 million to the project.
"Victorians love their pets and want the best for them, that's why we're investing is new facilities like this to ensure they can all have access to the care and support they deserve," said Victorian agriculture minister Ros Spence.
"This much needed facility will ensure more animals will be able to get the care they need and that our wonderful vets and volunteers have new state of the art facilities to work in."
It is expected that tenders for construction will be released later in 2024.
The Ballarat Animal Shelter (at 5A Gillingham Place Alfredton) remains open over the Christmas and New Year break, only closed on public holidays. For after-hours emergency support call 5320 5500.
