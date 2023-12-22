Works begin on Ballarat Foundation's Chatham House renovation project

Works have finally begun to renovate one of Ballarat's biggest eyesore buildings into a community hub to support the work of the Ballarat Foundation, volunteers and other not-for-profit groups.
Chatham House on Lydiard Street South will be completely renovated and refurbished to provide modern, accessible working spaces, offices and meeting rooms to be used by not-for-profit service providers in Ballarat.
Ballarat Foundation chief executive Andrew Eales said demolition work on the building had begun and would continue early in the new year, with construction set to begin soon after.
"This has been five years or longer now in the planning and we have really tried hard to formulate a project which is going to have long term sustainable benefits for the community," he said.
The building's facade will get a "refresh" in the project, but the renovation will significantly change the internal layout of the building.
"We are concentrating on creating an environment that's welcoming, inclusive and really modern, so not-for-profits and volunteer organisations can come in and utilise the space that currently they cannot access at an affordable rate," Mr Eales said.
The state government has provided $1 million toward the Chatham House upgrade and Mr Eales said a number of philanthropic partners were also supporting the project.
In 2016, Chatham House was among the top three buildings voted as Ballarat's biggest eyesores.
Ballarat Foundation purchased Chatham House as its headquarters in 2018 with the plans for the future that are now starting to come to fruition.
It will provide affordable space for up and coming not-for-profits organisations to operate from.
"A good example of the work we are trying to do in that space is, prior to the redevelopment, we were housing Raven Collective which is a good example of a start up organisation responding to a critical need, in this case the area of family violence," Mr Eales said.
"And we will also support volunteer organisations that can't find meeting space, who don't have access to modern technology, to be able to function."
The Ballarat Foundation operates programs including the TAC L2P Learner Driver Mentor Program, the Ballarat Reads Program (run in association with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library), Back to School vouchers and Volunteering Ballarat while also fundraising to provide grants to community programs, projects and other organisations helping meet need in the community.
With an ambitious timeline, Mr Eales hopes the new building will open in November 2024.
"It's a significant project and it's a project that's going to underpin work of the (Ballarat) Foundation for decades," he said.
Mr Eales is also looking at how to fill some gaps in community support, including bringing more philanthropic organisations from outside Ballarat, into the city to invest.
"We really think that might be crucial to the next stage of our development, to invite big philanthropic organisations from Melbourne, across the state and nationally ... to see the work of these organisations in our hub and hopefully that way deliver additional impact."
Acting Minister for Regional Development Steve Dimopoulos said the foundation helped more than 200,000 people across the region.
"This hub will provide a space for like-minded social welfare and not-for-profit groups to work alongside Ballarat Foundation United Way to strengthen their service delivery to locals in need of support," Mr Dimopoulos said.
"It's important to support initiatives like the Ballarat Community Hub because all Victorians deserve the opportunity to thrive."
