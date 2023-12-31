Grab a calendar for a good cause from Grab a Bite

Creswick Road's Grab a Bite Takeaway doesn't hesitate to help out the community in any way they can.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Each week there's a special where a portion of the profits go to charity, and the business recently set up its pay-it-forward wall, where anyone who's struggling can get something to eat at no cost, thanks to donations from its loyal customers.
For 2024, owner Liz Berriman and her team decided to go even further, uniting businesses in the area to put together a charity calendar.
All proceeds from the 24-month calendar will be split between BeyondBlue and the Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre's Wellness Centre.
Ms Berriman said it was a long process, with the idea first floated in February.
"We know people do it tough and struggle, so we're in a position to give back - so why not?" she said.
"We've been here almost four years, this year we decided to really give back to the community."
Working with local businesses, including Fletchers Printing and Photo Design Ballarat, Liz said she was proud of the "unique, one-off" project.
You might see a few familiar faces on there.
"It's just about giving back to the community, and helping charities - some get help, some don't, so it's just a little bit extra to give back," she said.
"For BeyondBlue, everyone suffers from depression or anxiety at some stage and needs a hand, but with BRICC - a friend came to us, they do the Wellness Ball every year, and they brought to our attention the Wellness Centre doesn't get any government funding."
The calendars are $25 each, and are available from Grab a Bite - which reopens on January 17, much to the relief of everyone who enjoys their slices - as well as RSEA on Creswick Road, Regent Automotive, and Ballarat Toyota.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.