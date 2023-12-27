Stakemoney cut for Grand National Steeple in Ballarat

The Grand National Steeplechase in Ballarat next year has had a stakemoney cut.
Racing Victoria has reduced the jumping classic's worth by $50,000 to $350,000.
RV has released the 2024 jumps racing season program, with Ballarat Turf Club's all-jumps meeting featuring the Grand National to be run on Sunday, August 25.
This will again be the last meeting of the jumps season.
The Grand National Steeplechase stakemoney cut is part of a 3.5 per cent reduction across the jumps season from 2023.
The Ballarat raceday will have a new element.
A benchmark 120 steeplechase on the day will be the fourth and last leg of the Adam Lindsay Gordon Series - a joint initiative by the Australian Jumps Racing Association and Country Racing Victoria to promote the rich history of jumps racing in Victoria's western district.
The British-born Gordon (1833-1870) was a poet, horseman, police officer and politician who spent time living in Ballarat.
In racing, he was best known for riding three winners at a Melbourne Hunt Club steeplechase meeting in 1868.
Gordon was inducted in the Australian Jumps Racing Association's Gallery of Champions in 2014.
Ballarat's Grand National Steeplechase Day program:
$37,500 maiden hurdle, 3400m
$37,500 maiden hurdle, 3250m
$40,000 restricted steeplechase, 3250m
$50,000 Gotta Take Care Benchmark114 Hurdle, 3600m
$150,000 JJ Houlahan Hurdle, 3250m
$350,000 Grand National Steeplechase, 4500m
Once again these will be only jumps races in Ballarat for the season.
The jumps season starts at Warrnambool on March 12.
NOMINATIONS for Burrumbeet Cup Day on Monday, January 1, close on Wednesday.
Weights will be declared on the same day, with acceptances taken on Thursday.
Seven races have been programmed with the Burrumbeet Cup, 1800m, worth $30,000.
